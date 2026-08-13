New Work by Adrienne Westwood and Angélica Negrón to Premiere at Doxsee Theater

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This fall, choreographer/director Adrienne Westwood and composer Angélica Negrón will premiere [ ], a multilayered work featuring dance and an interactive sound sculpture, at Target Margin's intimate Doxsee Theater. Performances are Friday, October 23 at 7:30pm, Saturday, October 24 at 3pm and 7:30pm, with open installation hours from 4 to 6pm, and Sunday, October 25 at 2pm and 5pm. The performance on Sunday at 2pm will be followed by a moderated conversation with the artists. There will be an interactive workshop for children and families using the sculpture on Sunday, October 25 at 12pm.

This intimate and image-rich work combines dance, music, live camera work, and projection within an interactive sonic sculpture, weaving personal and ancestral memory into a mirage-like environment. Through sweat, breath, and shadow, the work physically reclaims the stories of invisible labor, ultimately asking: What is long ago, but still right now?

Developed through a multi-year process, [ ] is co-created by Westwood and Negrón, and brought to life by a powerhouse cast of eight femme performers and a visionary design team. The title itself is an act of physical resistance. Rather than a written word, [ ] is announced through the body, by framing one's head with deeply curved arms, or by speaking the phrase 'the empty space between brackets.' By refusing to be neatly captured by the English language, the title manifests the gaping, felt absence of femme labor in dominant historical narratives.

'We're thrilled to premiere this highly collaborative work here at home in Brooklyn after five years of development,' said Westwood and Negrón. 'It's been a notable process for both of us, as music and choreography were co-developed together through each residency and rehearsal period, and are cyclically linked, informing one another at each step of the process—a dynamic that continues to exist in each live performance.'

Direction: Adrienne Westwood and Angélica Negrón. Choreography: Adrienne Westwood. Music: Angélica Negrón. Performed and co-created by Rebecca Fitton, Solana Hoffman-Carter, Kathryn Nusa Logan, Amanda Kmett'Pendry, Katie Swords Thurman, Marissa Truitt, Sugar Vendil, and Laura Witsken. Production Design: Seth Easter. Video Dramaturgy/Production Design: Kathryn Nusa Logan. Lighting Design: Sasha Finley. Sound Design and Ableton Technician: Drew Sensue-Weinstein. Instrument Electronics Design: Nick Yulman. Costume Design: Quinn Czejkowski. Digital Consultancy: Brandon Epperson. Audio Programmer: Alex Ring Gray. Additional Projection Contributions: Allison Costa. Rehearsal Director: Katie Swords Thurman. Coordinating Producer: Lilach Orenstein.

[ ] previewed in San Francisco at ODC Theater in March 2025. The work has been developed in part with residencies at BRIC Brooklyn, Harvestworks, and Lincoln Center. The artists will have a residency at the Brooklyn Academy of Music this fall.

Tickets for [ ] will be available on a sliding scale beginning September 1 at https://www.targetmargin.org/doxsee/. Target Margin's Doxsee Theater is located at 232 52nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Adrienne Westwood is a Brooklyn-based director, choreographer, and interdisciplinary artist whose multilayered work incorporates objects into embodied explorations of memory, bringing traces of other times and places into the present moment. Her work for cottages, flip-books, nooks, crannies, screens, gardens, voicemails, a truck, as well as traditional theaters, has been presented widely in New York City and at Jacob's Pillow (Becket, MA), CCN-Ballet de Lorraine (France), WUK (Vienna), The Firkin Crane (Ireland), ODC Theater (San Francisco), and The Philly Fringe.

Westwood's work has been called 'a finely crafted progression' (Lisa Kraus, The Philadelphia Inquirer) and noted for its 'precision, attention to detail and unspecific but tangible sense of the barely remembered' (Andy Horwitz, Culturebot).

Westwood was a 2024 Harvestworks artist in residence for [ ], her radical collaboration with composer Angélica Negrón; a 2023 lead artist at Mercury Store for her interdisciplinary project box/truck, and again in 2026 for MIGRATION PATTERNS; and a 2018-19 CUNY Dance Initiative recipient through which she created s o u n d i n g line for Snug Harbor's historic Gardener's Cottage. Recent support includes BRIClab, NYSCA Support for Artists, Puffin Foundation, a Lincoln Center space grant, the 2023-24 New Jewish Culture Fellowship, and a Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grant. Recent residencies include Barnard Movement Lab and SLIPPAGE Lab at Northwestern University (dir. Prof. Thomas DeFrantz). Westwood is proud to have received the pilot Parent-Artist Space Grant from Brooklyn Arts Exchange through which she developed her work Record (2012). From 2011 to 2018, she served on the selection committee for The Bessies/NY Dance and Performance Awards. www.adriennewestwood.com

Angélica Negrón is a Puerto Rican composer and performer who writes music for voices, orchestras, ensembles, and film as well as robots, toys, and plants. At the intersection of classical and electronic music, she blends unusual instruments, and acoustic, electronic and found sounds 'to underscore the inventive sound world that she brings to her music...' (San Francisco Chronicle). Rooted in her experience as a Puerto Rican artist living in the diaspora, Negrón's work explores migration, memory, absence, and belonging. Recent and upcoming projects include a cello concerto commissioned by the Los Angeles Philharmonic for Yo-Yo Ma and Gustavo Dudamel, and The Puerto Rico Experiment, a song cycle for Roomful of Teeth and Balún commissioned by PAC NYC that examines Puerto Rico's history as a site of political, scientific, and economic experimentation.

Her music has been commissioned and performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Seattle Symphony, Kronos Quartet, Brooklyn Rider, and Sō Percussion. She has also created multidisciplinary projects with drag performers, filmmakers, botanical artists, and comedians.

Negrón was the first composer-in-residence at the New York Botanical Garden and has received honors including the Hermitage Greenfield Prize. Her screen credits include the HBO docuseries Menudo: Forever Young, the Netflix documentary Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful, and Through Our Eyes for Sesame Workshop. Her arrangements can be heard on Rosalía's acclaimed 2025 album LUX (Columbia Records).

A founding member of the tropical electronic band Balún, Negrón lives in Brooklyn, where she looks for ways to incorporate her love of drag, comedy, and the natural world into her work. www.angelicanegron.com.

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