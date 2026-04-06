MY GHOSTS to Headline One Night Only Event at ManiFestival NYC

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This summer, the spirits of literary giants will haunt the New York stage as Laros Theatre presents a special, one-night-only showing of the new gothic musical, My Ghosts.

The production serves as a featured event of the ManiFestival, an inaugural new works festival produced by Diamond Mesh Inc. Theatrical Productions (led by Matt Bader and Faith Pasch). Scheduled for August 4 at 9:15 p.m., the performance acts as a "Grand Finale" for the festival's special event series, intentionally timed to celebrate the birth of romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley-the radical thinker and husband to Frankenstein creator, Mary Shelley.

My Ghosts is a fantastical dark musical comedy that pulls back the curtain on the agony of creation. The story follows acclaimed author Cab Curio as he struggles to defeat his most relentless "inner critics" -- the literal ghosts of Shakespeare, Marlowe, and Wilson. Racing against a ticking clock, Curio seeks the aid of Lenore, a mysterious clock tower ghost with a secret of her own, in a desperate bid to find his voice before his time runs out.

The musical features a book by Erica Elsa Laros: A poet, artist, and New York Times-published obituary writer; with music and lyrics by David Laros: An international piano entertainer and veteran musical theatre composer and director.

﻿MY GHOSTS had two successful workshop production in New York prior to this off-Broadway showing. It is also featured on Channel Indie TV.