LOL! SHORT PLAY COMEDY FESTIVAL Week One Winner Revealed by Be Bold! Productions

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Last weekend, Be Bold! Productions' LOL! Short Play Comedy Festival premiered at The Players Theatre in the West Village, debuting five original comedic short plays by five different playwrights. Last weekend's audience-selected winner was 'Fresh Out the Nursery', written by Riley Fee and directed by Veronica Murphy.

In Fresh Out the Nursery, Miss Muffet (Julian Guzman Abril) visits the Baker Man (Kathryn Loggins) to order a birthday cake for her children Jack and Jill. Unfortunately, the Baker Man is out of ingredients due to supply chain issues. In comes Miss Muffet's ex the Muffin Man (Riley Fee). Now the Muffin Man must work with the Baker Man to make a cake for Miss Muffet's children - who he just might have something in common with!

'Fresh Out the Nursery' appeared among four comedy-themed one-acts.

'The STD', written by Michele Markarian and directed by Eric Ronis, centers around husband Tim and wife Nan (Michele Markarian) who are trying to decode Tim's medical test results online. This leads them down a rabbit hole and convinces them that Tim must have an STD! Now the question is, how and where did he get it, if that IS what's wrong?

'When the Hurly-Burly's Done', written and directed by Cristina Noelle, invites audiences into the realm of the Wyrd Sisters from Shakespeare's MacBeth. Clotho (Noni Alley), Lachesis, and Atropos have gathered to conjure up a spell. There is dissent among the ranks, however, causing Hekate ( Calli Medley) to step in and demand the sisters find a way to work together. Can they get their act together before a certain regicidal Scotsman enters stage left or will their spells go up in smoke?

'Some Place on the For Sale Spectrum', written and directed by Peter Welch, examines the absurdity that come with buying a used car. The seller (Douglas Walker) simply wants to sell a used car, while the buyer (Daniel Lugo) is hung up on how big the sunroof is on the car. This leads into a swirling and chaotic conversation about whether a moon roof is better and whether the buyer should examine the car before purchasing. Things take a dark turn when the buyer reveals he is unstable.

'Bless Me Father For They Say I Have Sinned', written by John Ladd and directed by Dale Davidson, opens with a politician (Patrick Lawton) confessing his so-called sins to a priest (Chris Emanuel). The longer the confession goes, the more convoluted it becomes, until it is unclear whether the politician has connections with the most fascinating people in history or if he is completely insane or lying.

Be Bold! Productions' LOL! Short Play Comedy Festival Week 2 runs this Thursday through Sunday only, with five hilarious short plays sure to tickle even the prickliest funny bones!

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