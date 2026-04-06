I EAT BOYS By Jamie Gore Pawlik to Have Staged Reading at The Ephemeral Players

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The Ephemeral Players will present a staged reading of I Eat Boys, a darkly comic journey through desire, rage, and recovery, written by Jamie Gore Pawlik and directed by Sam Willett, which asks us these questions.

Step into a surreal recovery meeting where women confront their compulsive urge to "eat" men, wrestle with their anger, and navigate the messy path toward healing. Equal parts wild, tender, and absurd, the play explores what it means to survive, protect yourself, and still crave connection in a world that often takes more than it gives.

Performances take place Wednesday, April 15 at 7pm and Saturday, April 18 at 7pm at 147 W 25th St., Floor 5, New York, NY 10001. The cast features Leah Fahim as Ellie, Aidan Dominic Roche as Sid/Men, Eleanor Babwin as Beth, Isabel Freiberger as Celeste, Olivia Griffin as Caroline, Christine Nyland as Avery, and Cornelia Mills as Fran. The production is directed by Sam Willett and written by Jamie Gore Pawlik.

In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, they will also have information and resources from The Alliance NYC, an organization dedicated to ending sexual violence through education, prevention programming, research, and policy advocacy, offering a way to engage with themes touched on in the play.