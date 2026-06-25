Harlow Radical to Present COWBOY at Royal Family Performing Arts Space

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Newsletter All the latest news & discounts for Off-Broadway. ✨ Sign Up

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Harlow Radical– New York’s new interdisciplinary performance group– will present their sophomore production Cowboy for three performances at Royal Family Performing Arts Space on Saturday, August 22; Sunday, August 23; and Monday, August 24, at 7:00 PM. Cowboy is created by Kendal Hartse and Austin Regan, choreographed by Kendal Hartse, and directed by Austin Regan. Regan and Hartse are veterans of major Broadway productions and national tours from American Idiot to A Beautiful Noise and from Cabaret to The Band’s Visit. Regan is associate director of the new musical Galileo on Broadway this season.

Cowboy features scenic design by Nora Marlow Smith, lighting design by Victoria Bain, and sound design by Harlow Radical. Ginger Hurley serves as assistant choreographer.

Cowboy is an amalgamation of the dance theater of Pina Bausch, Western movies, Hartse’s family history, and something surprising: her history as a Broadway dancer and the physical toll it took on her, including a spinal fracture that almost ended her career.

Hartse says: “The loneliness, the legacy of injury and chronic pain from a vocation that also brings you deep joy, and the glory of doing what you were really meant to do despite what it costs – all these filled my heart as we created this performance.”

A ferocious and athletic blend of contemporary dance, dynamic music, multisensory performance, and physical theater, Cowboy celebrates the struggles and the joys of this iconic American archetype, and of all of us who wonder if we are still quick enough on the draw to win one last shootout.

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows