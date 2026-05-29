FANDANGO FOR BUTTERFLIES (AND COYOTES) to Return for One-Night Benefit Concert

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En Garde Arts & Make The Road New York will present a one-night-only benefit concert of the critically acclaimed music-theatre production, Fandango For Butterflies (and Coyotes) on June 14 at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church.

Written by Andrea Thome with music by Sinuhé Padilla, Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) will raise funds and awareness to benefit MAKE THE ROAD NEW YORK, an organization at the forefront of immigrants rights advocacy.

"Beautifully embodied by a winning ensemble of actor-vocalist-musicians, the characters have dreams and desires that go beyond the difficulties they face... the show sings in every sense." (Time Out New York)

On June 14, En Garde Arts will bring together the original cast of Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) to benefit Make the Road New York, a nonprofit dedicated to building the power of immigrant and working class communities to achieve dignity and justice.

Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) tells the story of a group of undocumented immigrants on the eve of an ICE crackdown, adapted from interviews with immigrant communities here in New York City. What begins as a gathering at a community center flourishes into a defiant fandango - a vibrant gathering in which music and dance bring the stories of a community to life. Written by Andrea Thome with music by Sinuhé Padilla, Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) is a celebration of resiliency, camaraderie, culture, and community. All net proceeds will go to Make the Road New York.

"Organizations like En Garde Arts and Make the Road represent what make our city great: our arts and culture scene and thriving immigrant communities. I'm grateful they're working together to make this city a destination and sanctuary for people of all walks of life," said Council Member Lincoln Restler. "I am honored to support this collaboration, an example of neighbors standing with neighbors to uplift one another and our great city."

En Garde Arts Executive Artistic Director Anne Hamburger says: "This benefit performance is a call to solidarity, an inspiration to work toward a future free from raids, detention, and deportation. In times like these, it's critical that we stand together and say, in no uncertain terms, that all are welcome here."

Sienna Fontaine, Co-Executive Director of Make the Road New York, said, "Make the Road New York is grateful to be part of this exciting and powerful Benefit Concert. During these challenging times, this collaboration honors the strength between the arts and the community, a clear representation of people power, unity, and of our unwavering belief that all people can live with dignity and respect."

En Garde Arts produced the World Premiere of Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes), directed by José Zayas, in 2020. The bilingual production premiered at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theater before embarking on a five-borough tour that was ultimately interrupted by the pandemic. In 2022, Fandango toured to San Diego for a run at the La Jolla Playhouse followed by a series of free performances at local community centers and schools in Chula Vista, San Ysidro, Escondido, and City Heights. Additional performances were held at Penn State and the University of Maryland.

The Benefit Concert performance of Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) is written by Andrea Thome, directed by Mariana Carreño King, with original music by Sinuhé Padilla.

The cast features Jen Anaya (House of Telescopes with Pipeline Theater Company), Danny Ray Caraballo (Bettor Days on ESPN+), Silvia Dionicio (Task on HBO), Andrés Quintero (The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway), Frances Ines Rodriguez (Coriolanus at La Mama Experimental Theater), and Roberto Tolentino (Romeo and Juliet with Classical Theater of Harlem). They are joined by on-stage musicians Sinuhé Padilla and Tania Mesa.

The Benefit Concert of Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) was made possible through the generous support of a matching gift from Brooklyn Org and an anonymous donor. En Garde Arts wishes to express gratitude to the Performers' Unions: Actors' Equity Association, American Guild of Musical Artists, American Guild of Variety Artists, and SAG-AFTRA through Theatre Authority, Inc. for their cooperation in permitting the Artists to appear in this program.

The Benefit Concert will take place on June 14 at 7:30pm at St. Ann and the Holy Trinity' Church, located at 15 Montague St. in Brooklyn. For tickets go to https://givebutter.com/fandango-benefit-performance. Tickets range from $50 to $1,000.

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