Cast Set for GREENHOUSE Off the Lane's Meaux Space Run

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The full cast has been revealed for GREENHOUSE, which runs September 17-19 at Off the / Lane's Meaux Space in Chelsea. The cast includes Abigail Duclos, Ana Moioli, Mimi Wu, Kevin Gill, Mikael Gemeda-Breka, Hafez Mohseni and Pimprenelle Noël.

About GREENHOUSE:

Long ago, in a provincial town outside of Rio de Janeiro, an elite doctor opens Brazil's first ever insane asylum. The doctor, desperate to pursue Science in a world governed by corrupt priests and old-school plutocrats, stretches his definition of madness-until, suddenly, almost the entire town is trapped in his madhouse. This building, seen either as a bastion of scientific progress or as a prison, was known as the Casa Verde, or 'Green House.'

Greenhouse is an interactive theater adaptation of Machado de Assis's celebrated novella "O Alienista." It asks: as public institutions crumble, who can you trust, if anyone? As the figureheads of scientific progress, religion, old-school politics, and leftist revolution all battle for influence, audience members must make their own decisions-voting, chanting, and perhaps even rebelling-to determine which individuals should be in power next.

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