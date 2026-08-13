Cast Set for GREENHOUSE Off the Lane's Meaux Space Run
The cast features Abigail Duclos, Ana Moioli, Mimi Wu, Kevin Gill and other performers in Chelsea.
The full cast has been revealed for GREENHOUSE, which runs September 17-19 at Off the / Lane's Meaux Space in Chelsea. The cast includes Abigail Duclos, Ana Moioli, Mimi Wu, Kevin Gill, Mikael Gemeda-Breka, Hafez Mohseni and Pimprenelle Noël.
About GREENHOUSE:
Long ago, in a provincial town outside of Rio de Janeiro, an elite doctor opens Brazil's first ever insane asylum. The doctor, desperate to pursue Science in a world governed by corrupt priests and old-school plutocrats, stretches his definition of madness-until, suddenly, almost the entire town is trapped in his madhouse. This building, seen either as a bastion of scientific progress or as a prison, was known as the Casa Verde, or 'Green House.'
Greenhouse is an interactive theater adaptation of Machado de Assis's celebrated novella "O Alienista." It asks: as public institutions crumble, who can you trust, if anyone? As the figureheads of scientific progress, religion, old-school politics, and leftist revolution all battle for influence, audience members must make their own decisions-voting, chanting, and perhaps even rebelling-to determine which individuals should be in power next.
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