COMMUNITY GARDEN to Make Regional Premiere at Carver Community Garden

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The Regional Premiere of Justin Borak's comedy Community Garden will run at Carver Community Garden in New York City this summer. Performances are on Friday, August 14th, Saturday, August 15th, Sunday, August 16th, Friday, August 21st, Saturday, August 22nd, and Sunday, August 23rd at 6:00pm.

Newbie Ralph doesn't quite know what to expect during his first volunteer shift at Chicago's Uptown City Gardens. It's certainly not the vibrant, bustling community that passes through the green space, checking on their plants, composting their food scraps, meeting up with friends and - surprisingly often - falling in love. After a few hours, Ralph begins to understand seasoned volunteer Donald's claim that the garden is magic. In a series of heartfelt and humorous vignettes, Community Garden digs into the ways taking care of the environment helps people take care of each other.

Premiering in 2022, Community Garden has become a staple of high school theatre with over 200 performances. This Regional Premiere marks the first time the play has been produced in New York City. This site-specific production set in an actual New York Community Garden is sure to warm audiences' hearts and inspire them to get involved in their own communities!

The cast includes Rodrigo Ernesto Bolaños as Donald and Ken, Gigi Brown as August, Aaron Clark Burstein as Adam, Ranana Chernin as Bella, Erin Gassner as Daphne, Charlie Keegan James as Sadie, Jihan Khan as Casey, Maysie Jane Kilgore as Trace and Kape, Patricia M. Lawrence as Kelly and April, John Orihuela as Mr. Putnam, Matthew Penalva as Ralph, Isaac Salazar as Davey and Taylor, and Kirstin Wolf as Andi and Jordan.

Swings are Erin Gassner as Kelly and April, Charlie Keegan James as Andi, Jordan, Trace, Kape, Daphne, and Bella, John Orihuela as Ralph, August, Donald, and Ken, and Adrian Walker as Adam, Casey, Davey, and Taylor.

The production is directed by Avery L. Ingvarson, stage managed by Tori Oatway, with scenic design and props by Adrian Walker.

Discounted tickets are available for Students, Artists, and folks who bring their own seating! All audience members are encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs.

In case inclement weather halts any performances, tickets will either be refunded or transferred to any preferred performance!

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