CLUB 27 to Make World Premiere as Part of Diamond Mesh Inc. Summer Festival

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Diamond Mesh Incorporated will launch its inaugural summer festival with the world premiere of Club 27: A One-Woman Confessional Cabaret, running July 16 through August 9, 2026.

When sex, drugs, and rock & roll convene, how do you make it out famous and alive? Billed as a late-night theatrical experience, Club 27 invites audiences into a "liminal rock & roll nightmare," blending immersive theater, live music, and cabaret performance into a 75-minute exploration of fame, legacy, and artistic ambition.

The production centers on a nameless host who guides audiences through the infamous Club 27, the cultural shorthand for legendary musicians whose lives ended at age 27. Throughout the evening, the host navigates a series of tense and enigmatic exchanges with her pianist while confronting questions surrounding celebrity, mortality, addiction, and artistic identity.

Written by Maeve Z. O'Connor, the piece is adapted from a series of interviews with nightlife personality Faith Pasch. The production features new musical arrangements by Gabriel Greenwood, reimagining songs associated with members of the Club 27 canon, including Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, and other iconic artists whose lives were cut short.

The production is directed by Kara Alexandra and aims to create an immersive, nightclub-inspired atmosphere through a design focused on sensory storytelling.

The creative team includes Sara Hansen (Lighting Design), Dot Scuotto (Sound Design), and Parker Jenkins (Stage Manager).

Performance Information

When

July 16 – August 9, 2026

Performance Schedule

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 9:45 p.m.

Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Runtime

75 minutes

About Diamond Mesh Incorporated

Club 27 serves as the opening production of Diamond Mesh Incorporated's new summer festival, which will run across New York City from July 16 through August 9, 2026. The company describes the festival as an opportunity to showcase boundary-pushing theatrical experiences that blend performance, music, and immersive storytelling.

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