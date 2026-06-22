CERANDIPITY to Premiere at Chain Summer Festival With Michael Cera-Inspired Comedy

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Playwright and performer Annabel McConnachie will premiere her new comedy Cerandipity this July as part of the Chain Summer Festival. Directed by Helena Jost, Cerandipity stars McConnachie alongside Isabel Vann in a hilarious and heartfelt two-hander about teenage friendship, celebrity obsession, and the emotional chaos of growing up.

At a sleepover, two teenage best friends discover they are both in love with the same man. Unfortunately, that man is Michael Cera. What begins as a playful debate over a shared celebrity crush quickly spirals into an all-out emotional showdown as the girls compete to prove whose feelings are more "real." Along the way, Cerandipity explores fandom, fantasy, jealousy, and the strange ways we project our hopes and insecurities onto people we'll never meet. A friendship tested by a mutual crush on the world's least attainable Canadian heartthrob.

The production reunites McConnachie with actor Isabel Vann, who previously appeared in McConnachie's New York Theatre Festival-winning comedy Archive of My Own. Director Helena Jost, a longtime collaborator and performer featured in McConnachie's And That's What You Missed on Glee fundraiser cabaret, helms the production.

Performance dates are: Sunday, July 12 at 5:00 PM; Sunday, July 26 at 2:00 PM; and Thursday, July 30 at 6:30 PM.

All performances will take place as part of the Chain Summer Festival. Tickets are on sale now. Audience members can use the discount code DARE26 for discounted tickets.

Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...