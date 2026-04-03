BULGE! A TALE OF WAR AND SEX To Be Performed At The Center NYC

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Theatre Rhinoceros and Sassymouth will present BULGE! A TALE OF WAR AND SEX, conceived and performed by John Fisher, on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. at The Center NYC.

The performance is part of the Essential Services Project (ESP) and will be presented live, in person for one night only.

In BULGE!, Fisher recreates the Battle of the Bulge onstage through the story of Twink Starr, a gay serviceman whose life spans from the Great Depression through World War II and into postwar activism. The work traces Starr’s coming out, military service, capture by German forces, and later life as a queer activist.

Fisher has performed extensively in New York and at venues including Actors’ Temple, Barrow Street Theatre, Soho Playhouse, The Tank, and Theatre Row. He is the recipient of a United Solo Festival Best Actor Award, a GLAAD Media Award, and an NEA Project Grant, and serves as Artistic Director of Theatre Rhinoceros.

The April 11 presentation is free and open to the public. No reservation is required, though attendees may reserve a spot in advance by emailing info@therhino.org.