BIG BLUE to Play The Tank NYC in Two-Night Run

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Fresh off her publication of Elizabeth (1319 Press), which premiered in New York City with The Tank's Limefest, Marissa Alaniz is returning to the home for independent artists with her newest play, big blue!

big blue follows two women-- Alicia, a naval officer, and Viv, an oceanographer-- who have been sent on a secret mission by the United States government to investigate a mysterious sound in the ocean. But when their tiny submersible loses contact and they begin plummeting to the bottom of the sea, they must contend with their complex relationship, their land-bound grief, and what it means to confront our own mortality in the sinking ship of climate change.

big blue is a tight two-hander thriller that is directed by Korey Caron. It stars Rhiannon Ling and Raiane Cantisano, with stage management by Patricia Roques. Lighting design by Madi Evans and projections and sound design by Wendy MacIver.

Tickets are LIVE and available online now. It runs for 2 nights only, so tickets are limited and bound to sell out quickly. Support of big blue also goes to support the world wide efforts of the Wildlife Conservation Society.

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