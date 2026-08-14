Zack Zadek & Friends and More Set for Final Week of MATCHBOOK FEST 2026

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The final week of MATCHBOOK FEST 2026 has arrived! This brand-new summer festival, produced by Mix & Match Productions, spotlights bold new works from the industry's most exciting emerging artists with tickets starting at just $40 for every performance. Ticketing for MATCHBOOK FEST 2026 is powered by TodayTix. Don't miss your last chance to catch it live – visit MatchbookFestival.com to buy NOW!

MATCHBOOK FEST 2026 was created to celebrate the creative process, the festival provides artists with the opportunity to develop, test, and share ideas in front of a live audience at one of New York’s most iconic Off-Broadway venues, Greenwich House Theater.

The final week includes:

August 17, 7:00 PM – Zack Zadek & Friends

Hosted by Zack Zadek and with special guest performers Jane Bruce, Kuhoo Verma & Yazmin DeJesus, along with musicians Alec Berlin, Sean Murphy, Rick Snell & Nate Lueck

Zack Zadek is back, and he's bringing friends. Join him for an intimate concert night packed with showstoppers, surprises, and pure feel-good energy.

August 18, 7:00 PM – Matchbook Spark Vol. 5: Next Year in Connecticut! x Song Society

Next Year in Connecticut!

Book & lyrics by Sarah Rossman

Music by Sequoia Sellinger

The Stablemans are not like other families. Life is a game of mental illness musical chairs, no one has boundaries, and the status quo is anything but static. Next Year in Connecticut! follows the Stablemans over the course of one dysfunctional, hilarious Passover seder. As the family powers through seder, Olive represses an eating disorder, Sonya challenges her OCD by participating at the communal table, and Clem grieves for her therapy dog, Lionel (who was run over that morning). Normal levels of Stableman dysfunction devolve into chaos when Mom’s suicidal psychotherapy patient, Billy, shows up at the front door. Ultimately, it is Billy who helps everyone appreciate that being part of a collective craziness is better than being crazy alone.

Song Society

A one-person folk-pop musical

Book, Music, Lyrics & Performed by Florencia Iriondo

After two acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe runs, award-winning writer and performer Florencia Iriondo returns with Song Society, an intimate folk-pop solo musical where stories become songs, songs become memories, and ordinary moments reveal themselves to be anything but ordinary.

Funny, heartfelt, and deeply human, Song Society lives somewhere between a concert, a coming-of-age story, and the conversations we have with ourselves long after everyone else has gone home. For those who's wonder how the smallest moments end up shaping an entire life.

August 19, 7:00 PM – Matchbook Spark Vol. 6: Kira Stone & Veronica Mansour in Concert

with special guests Kyra Kennedy, Erica Ito, Gabi Carrubba, Maria Bilbao, Morrie Claire, Samantha Williams, and Yazmin DeJesus

Two of musical theater's most exciting rising voices come together for an unforgettable evening of new work. Richard Rodgers Award and Fred Ebb Award winner Veronica Mansour joins forces with ASCAP Foundation Cole Porter Award winner Kira Stone for a concert celebrating original songs, new musicals, and the next generation of storytelling on stage. Featuring music that is heartfelt, funny, and fearless, Matchbook Spark shines a spotlight on two writers whose work is helping shape the future of the art form.

August 20, 7:00 PM – Matchbook Spark Vol. 7: Girls Really Listen to Me x NOVA

Girls Really Listen to Me

Written and Performed by Eleanor Greene

Directed by Katie Birenboim

Madeleine is pretty much the worst sixteen-year-old you can meet. Living on the affluent Upper East Side of Manhattan, she’s convinced that her actions have no real consequences (her family have been wealthy for generations so nothing bad will ever happen to her...right?). But when her new friend goes off-grid after a party, she’s forced to look at the bubble she’s grown up in in a harsher light.

NOVA

Written and Performed by Obehi Agbede

Directed by Caitlin Sullivan

NOVA follows a Nigerian-American comedian navigating desire, pussy and power. Inspired by the tales and trials of noted provocateur Giacomo Casanova.

August 21, 7:00 PM – Precursula

By Caroline Kingsley Moffat

Starring Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”)

Precursula invites you into the lair of the famous sea witch from the little mermaid story. She’s real, she’s immortal and no, she’s not f-ing purple - usually. Hear her account of things before Walt and Hans got their hands on it, learn about her special brand of magic, and find out if there’s a spell – or two – she can do for you! Trust her, she’s a GOOD sea witch, really!

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