Yangtze Rep Opens Applications for Project YZ, $10K AAPI Artist Residency

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Yangtze Repertory Theatre, now in its 35th season, has opened applications for Project YZ, the company's AAPI Artist Residency program. The goal of Project YZ is to support and build an artistic home for AAPI immigrant artists.

Applications are due May 31, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET. Details on how to apply along with criteria can be found here. An online information session will be held on Monday, April 20 at 4:00 PM ET. Please register here.



Launched in 2022, Project YZ is Yangtze Rep's AAPI artist residency program with a focus to support the artistic journey of each resident artist through a process that values open dialogue, honest conversation, and bold endeavors. The goal is to create a sense of belonging through artistic discovery. Each resident artist will receive a grant of $10,000, of which $5,000 to be an unrestricted financial award, and $5,000 to be used towards any expenses incurred towards the projects including professional development.



During the one-year residency, Yangtze Rep will connect resident artists with other collaborators, lend research support, facilitate interviews and focus groups, and provide professional marketing capabilities. Dramaturgical development and discussion with Yangtze's artistic staff will take place throughout the residency.



A public-facing work-in-progress showing is required but could take place in various forms.

Previous Project YZ resident artists include directors Nana Dakin and Rui Dun; playwrights Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, Jesse Jae Hoon, Yilong Liu and Minghao Tu; set designer Chika Shimizu; writer and performers Đavid Lee Huỳnh and Jo Mei, writer and director Jing Dong, and performer Julia Gu.

The 2026 Project YZ resident artists will be announced in July. Please visit https://www.yzrep.org/residencies for more information.