Yangtze Rep Awards $10K Project YZ Residencies to Sarah Mika Esser and Michi Zaya

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Yangtze Repertory Theatre has revealed the newest members of Project YZ, the company's AAPI Artist Residency program. Launched in 2022, the goal of Project YZ is to support and build an artistic home for AAPI immigrant artists. The 2026 recipients are Sarah Mika Esser, a yonsei Japanese-American director, choreographer, producer, and dance educator; and Michi Zaya, a Mongolian performer, projections designer, and director.



Each resident artist will receive a grant of $10,000, of which $5,000 is an unrestricted financial award, and $5,000 is to be used towards any expenses incurred towards the projects including professional development. During the one-year residency, Yangtze Rep will connect resident artists with other collaborators, lend research support, facilitate interviews and focus groups, and provide professional marketing capabilities. Dramaturgical development and discussion with Yangtze's artistic staff will take place throughout the residency.

Yangtze Rep received applications from over 100 AAPI artists representing diverse cultural heritages including Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Japanese, Malaysian, Mongolian, Thai, Vietnamese, and Multiracial Asian. More than a third of the applicants were multidisciplinary artists who proposed interdisciplinary. projects. In addition to Yangtze Rep's artistic staff, the review panel included former Project YZ resident artists Rui Dun, Đavid Lee Huỳnh, Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, and Chika Shimizu.

During her residency, Sarah Mika Esser will work on Reliquary, a surrealist dance theater work that explores rituals of mourning and celebration to eulogize a miscarriage. Esser remarked, “Throughout the selection process, it was heartening to feel the Yangtze Rep team's deep reverence for artists and for the creative process. I am honored and so excited to embark on this journey and can't wait to see what magic we make as a cohort.”

Project YZ is Yangtze Rep's AAPI artist residency program. Now in its fifth year, Project YZ is focused on supporting the artistic journey of each resident artist with a process that values open dialogue, honest conversation, and bold endeavors. The goal is to create a sense of belonging through artistic discovery.

Previous Project YZ resident artists include directors Nana Dakin and Rui Dun; playwrights Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, Jesse Jae Hoon, Yilong Liu and Minghao Tu; set designer Chika Shimizu; writer and performers Đavid Lee Huỳnh and Jo Mei, writer and director Jing Dong, and performer Julia Gu.

Sarah Mika Esser (エサーサラ美香)

is a yonsei Japanese-American director, choreographer, producer, and dance educator based in Queens. She grounds her creative process in joy and draws inspiration from everywhere: pop culture, psychedelic imagery, Elmo, and beyond. Her work, a practice in nurturing her inner child, lives at the intersection of rebellion and play. A Barnard College alumna, Sarah has performed alongside J Balvin, Megan Thee Stallion, Kim Petras, and Julianne Hough and has been featured in campaigns for Nike and Twitter. She served as Assistant Choreographer for Kim Petras (2022 Coachella debut, 2023 Sydney World Pride) and Contributing Choreographer for Sudan Archives (2024 Pitchfork Fest). Her work for stage and screen has been showcased at Dance Lab New York, CreateART, Triskelion Arts, and Brown University, among others. Sarah is represented by MSA Agency and managed by Movers Management.

Michi Zaya

(any pronouns) is a Mongolian storyteller of all trades, based in Brooklyn. Michi's work can be seen on stage as a performer, projections designer, and director. Their current focus is sharing Asian American & immigrant stories on stage in New York and Boston. Grief, language, Queerness, and community are key themes in Michi's work. Their black cat is her son and the center of their universe. Directing projects include Until the First Snow (Pan Asian Rep NuWorks '26), The Jade Rabbit is Crashing Out Over El*N Musk (The Brick - T4T Fest), I Should Be Obliterated (Theatre Row - DUAF). Associate and Assisted directing projects include A Rare Bird (Zaza Diana Oh, Breaking the Binary Theatre), wAve (Sarah Shin, The Public Theater with Brooklyn College). https://michizaya.com/

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