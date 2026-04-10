YOU GOT OLDER Extends for the Final Time at the Cherry Lane Theatre

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The Off-Broadway return of the Obie Award-winning play You Got Older by Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron and directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman has been extended for a third and final time Off-Broadway. Previously twice extended through April 26, performances of You Got Older will now conclude on Sunday May 3, 2026, at the newly reopened Cherry Lane Theatre. Read the reviews for the production HERE!

After losing both her job and her boyfriend (comes with the territory when you're dating your boss), an unmoored and unsettled Mae (Alia Shawkat) returns to her small Washington hometown to take care of her ailing father. When she unexpectedly meets a mysterious stranger, she has the startling realization that maybe the intimacy she’s been craving is easier with the unknown, rather than with her own family. Blending reality and fantasy, You Got Older reunites Obie Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron with Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman for this tender and darkly comic play about family, illness, and cowboys — and how to remain standing when everything you know comes crashing down around you.