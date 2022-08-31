XIMER, An Electronic Concept Musical, Debuts at ATA in October

Producers John Lant and Markus Ferraro in association with Write Act Repertory today announced their new Off-Broadway production, the concept musical, XIMER, (pronounced "shimmer"). It will debut at the American Theatre of Actors (314 West 54th Street, New York City). Performances run from October 19 - 30.

XIMER is an all-electronic musical where you will be immersed in a club world. The audience is transported through key moments in LGBTQ+ history showing how pain can be wielded for good in the right hands. Though dark and ominous, XIMER is about the light within us all, driving us to stand up for what's right and shows that love will always win in the end.

In XIMER, Bradley Fitch is estranged from his parents after coming out and proposing to James Honeycomb and is immediately kicked out of the family home. Bradley's sister, Miss Dixie, welcomes Bradley into the big city of Spectral (inspired by Frank Miller's Sin City). The allure of the city's nightlife soon consumes Bradley. His naivety is eventually taken advantage of and he is murdered in a hate crime. His death awakens the XIMER (shimmer) inside Miss Dixie (the seventh sense) and along with it, four ethereal spirits (Dixie's past lives). Armed with this new power, Dixie finds that taking matters into her own hands is the only remaining option to avenge the death of her beloved brother.

"Combining all the elements necessary to bring XIMER to life on stage as I have always envisioned it has been a dream of mine for many years," said the show's creator and co-producer Markus Ferraro. "This show is for theater fans who love electronic music, for EDM fans who love a good story, and for comic book fans who can be excited about a new superhero who is LGBTQ and born from the community itself."

The production will be in-person and in compliance with all COVID safety regulations required at the time of performances. This play is for mature audiences and is rated NC-17. There is no nudity, but there is explicit content with adult themes and language.

Tickets start at $69.69 and are on sale now via Eventbrite at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194114®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fximer-the-musical-tickets-397383904957?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For more information, please visit www.ximer.live.