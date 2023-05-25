Winners Revealed For the 13th Annual Roger Rees Awards For Excellence in Student Performance

The ceremony was held on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Professional Performing Arts School (PPAS).

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo 1 A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
Photos: Stars From SOME LIKE IT HOT, INTO THE WOODS And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 202 Photo 2 Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 2
Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 3 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Photos: Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. At Theater Photo 4 Photos: Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. At Theater 555

Click Here for More on 2023 AWARDS SEASON
Winners Revealed For the 13th Annual Roger Rees Awards For Excellence in Student Performance

The Broadway Education Alliance has announced the winners of the 13th annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance, which was held on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Professional Performing Arts School (PPAS).

Outstanding Performer Winners

Tatum Hopkins, Nyack High School (Nyack, NY), in the role of Audrey, Little Shop of Horrors 

Calvin Lindo, Senior at Archbishop Stepinac High School (White Plains, NY), in the role of Frankie Valli, Jersey Boys

Emerging Artist Winners

Lauren Marchand, Jericho High School (Jericho, NY), in the role of Elsa, Frozen

Tyler Turetsky, Roslyn High School, (Long Island, NY), in the role of Crutchie, Newsies

Students from 53 high schools located throughout the Greater New York area competed for the title of Outstanding Performer at the awards event that was hosted by Tony® and Grammy® Award-nominated artist Jaquel Spivey. A panel of Broadway judges that included Michael Arden (2023 Tony® Award-nominated Director, Parade), Kiara Brown Clark (Teaching Artist, Disney Theatrical Group), Greg Nobel (Tony Award-winning producer), Merri Sugarman (Tara Rubin Casting), Jeanine Tesori, (Tony Award-winning composer and 2023 nominee for Best Score of Kimberly Akimbo), and Cynthia Thole(Director/Choreographer and Fairleigh Dickinson University Faculty) selected the winners based on a solo performance of a song they performed in their high school musical during the 2022-2023 academic year.

To be eligible to participate in the Rogers Rees Awards, a student must have performed a qualifying role in an officially licensed high school production of an eligible show during the 2022-2023 academic year.

Lauren Marchand and Calvin Lindo will represent the Roger Rees Awards and the Greater New York area at The Broadway League Foundation’s The Jimmy Awards® (also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards®) on June 26th at the Minskoff Theatre.

Lauren will represent the Roger Rees Awards at The Jimmy’s in place of Tatum Hopkins, who was just cast in a leading role in the workshop production of The Queen of Versailles starring Kristin Chenoweth.Lauren played Elsa in the only high school production of Disney’s Frozen in New York State, which was presented by Jericho High School, winner of the United States of Frozen competition, sponsored by the Educational Theater Association (EdTA), Music Theatre International and Disney Theatrical Group.

Calvin Lindo, who played Frankie Valli in Archbishop Stepinac High School’s production of Jersey Boys was presented his Award by Rick Elice, who wrote the book to the hit Broadway musical.

The Roger Rees Awards also announced the New Faces | 2023 roster of talented students selected by members of the Casting Society of America as emerging artists to watch.

Farmingdale High School’s Daler A Cappella, a 15-member choral group under the music direction of Jessica Mischke, was recognized with the Harmony Helper® Award for Outstanding Choral Performance Award from the Goren Family Foundation.

For a complete list of participating schools and award finalists and winners, please visit: www.RogerReesAwards.com.

The Broadway Education Alliance is the fiscal sponsor for The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance, which is supported by Disney Theatricals, Broadway HD, Broadway Plus, Rich Elice, Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Harmony Helper, Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway, Music Theatre International, National Foundation of Musical Theatre, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Withum, and many other industry leaders working in/around Broadway. For more information about the program, visit www.RogerReesAwards.com.



RELATED STORIES

Photos: Inside the 2023 New York Drama Critics Circle Awards Photo
Photos: Inside the 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

The awards were presented during a private ceremony on Tuesday, May 22. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos here!

Pasadena Playhouse To Receive 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award Photo
Pasadena Playhouse To Receive 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that based on the recommendation by the American Theatre Critics Association, Pasadena Playhouse, in Pasadena, California, will be the recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award. The honor is accompanied by a grant of $25,000, made possible by City National Bank's generous support. 

Photos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo
Photos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

The 2023 Chita Rivera Awards were presented on May 22, 2023 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN, NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

Winners for the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards were announced this evening. In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened during the 2022-2023 season.


More Hot Stories For You

TADA! Youth Theater Presents EVERYTHING ABOUT CAMP (ALMOST), July 13- July 29TADA! Youth Theater Presents EVERYTHING ABOUT CAMP (ALMOST), July 13- July 29
Tatum Hopkins & Calvin Lindo Named Outstanding Performers At THE 13th ANNUAL ROGER REES AWARDSTatum Hopkins & Calvin Lindo Named Outstanding Performers At THE 13th ANNUAL ROGER REES AWARDS
Irish Repertory Theatre to Present NEW WORKS SUMMER FESTIVAL in JuneIrish Repertory Theatre to Present NEW WORKS SUMMER FESTIVAL in June
Max Chernin, Ashley Pérez Flanagan & More Join OUT OF MYSELF — SONGS OF PETER FOLEYMax Chernin, Ashley Pérez Flanagan & More Join OUT OF MYSELF — SONGS OF PETER FOLEY

Videos

Video: The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sardi's Video Video: The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sardi's
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Being Chaka
New Ohio Theatre (5/06-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You