WITH BATED BREATH to Open at FRIGID NY's Under St. Marks

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This spring, the quiet, conservative town of Virgin, Minnesota, is about to get a very loud, very public wake-up call. The world premiere of With Bated Breath, a riotous new comedy exploring what happens when a "purity-first" town accidentally inhales a cloud of high-potency sexual enhancers is coming to FRIGID NY.

The production runs from April 24 through May 3, 2026, at the legendary Under St. Marks theater under Manhattan.

In Virgin, Minnesota, the cows are celibate and the traditions are iron-clad. Mayor Frankie, desperate to rescue the town from economic collapse, strikes a deal to bring in a new factory headed by the formidable Dr. Corazon De La Fuente. The only problem? The factory produces sexual enhancement pills.

When a localized accident releases a "mysterious cloud" of sex-enhancing mist into the atmosphere, the town's repressed urges bubble over. Under the hilariously judgmental gaze of Old Lady Warner, the residents must navigate a whirlwind of newfound lust, awkward revelations, and a total breakdown of small-town decorum.

Seating is limited at this intimate East Village venue. Audiences are encouraged to book in advance.

For tickets visit: https://tickets.frigid.nyc/event/6897:1413