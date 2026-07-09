WHY I STUCK A FLARE UP MY ARSE FOR ENGLAND to Make U.S. Debut at SoHo Playhouse

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Direct from London's West End, the U.S. premiere of Why I Stuck a Flare Up My Arse for England, written and performed by Alex Hill, and directed by Sean Turner, opens tonight! The show runs through July 18, 2026 in a limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City.

At the height of World Cup fever, the multi award-winning Why I Stuck a Flare Up My Arse for England travels across the pond to Off-Broadway. The show tells the true story of ardent England football fan Billy Kinley, who sticks a flare up his bum at Euro 2020 and goes viral. What follows is a funny, raw and disarmingly honest exploration of identity, loyalty and belonging.

Winner of multiple awards including an Offie and Best Theatre and Physical Theatre Show at Adelaide Fringe 2025, and boasting over 50 five-star reviews, this is a show that has captivated audiences around the world. Bold. Sharp. Unforgettable. One flare. One man. One bum. One unmissable story.

Produced by RoxyDog Productions. The production team includes Joel Clements (Set Design), James Dean (Light & Video Design) and Sam Baxter (Sound Design).

Performances are Wednesdays - Fridays at 7pm, Sat 7/11 at 3pm, Sun 7/12 at 5pm and Sat 7/18 at 8:30pm. Run time is approximately 75 minutes. Tickets are general admission $39.50 and premium ticket $54.50 (includes a drink and commemorative glass). Fees included. To purchase tickets and for more info go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.

Photo credit: Rah Petherbridge

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