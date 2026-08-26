WHAT YOU WON'T DO FOR LOVE Will Embark on North American Tour
Ravi Jain co-wrote and directs the piece, which also stops in Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and Saskatoon.
Why Not Theatre has announced a North American tour of WHAT YOU WON'T DO FOR LOVE, featuring Drs. David Suzuki and Tara Cullis, plus a special evening with the National Arts Centre Orchestra; David Suzuki's Playlist, featuring a playlist curated and hosted live by David Suzuki, in honour of his recent 90th birthday.
WHAT YOU WON'T DO FOR LOVE is a rare behind-the-scenes look at a life shaped by deep love, commitment, and the courage to act. Honest, warm, and thought-provoking, David and Tara reflect on their extraordinary 50-year partnership in life and activism with captivating stories, powerful insights, and heartfelt moments of humour.
“David's life's work has been about getting the world to fall in love with nature. We saw it first-hand throughout our time with him; we saw how his love for the planet is as deeply felt as his love for his family, grandchildren, and, most of all, Tara. It is a privilege to be in the presence of a love like that, and we wanted to share it with the world through our play. David's love radiates still, and is the force we need to continue his life's work; to love this planet and to see ourselves in a reciprocal relationship with Earth, not just to take what we need, but also to give back.” - Ravi Jain, Co-Artistic Director, Why Not Theatre, Co-Writer and Director, What You Won't Do For Love.
WHAT YOU WON'T DO FOR LOVE has received critical acclaim for its poignant storytelling and innovative blend of live performance and documentary film elements. It has resonated with diverse audiences, reflecting on themes of resilience, sacrifice, and the enduring power of love in the face of a global crisis.
While in New York to perform, David and Tara will be special guests at The New York Times Climate Forward event, leading a conversation at the Changemaker Lunch, a special session that brings together leaders dealing with climate issues in new, creative ways.
WHAT YOU WON'T DO FOR LOVE is a personal and poetic performance, and a powerful reminder that change begins with connection and that love can inspire action.
Tour Dates
David Suzuki's Playlist with the National Arts Centre Orchestra, September 22, 2026 @ 8pm, National Arts Centre, Ottawa
September 24–25 at 7:30pm, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York
September 28 & 30, 2026 at 7pm, Quick Center for the Arts, Fairfield University, Connecticut
October 2–4, 2026 at 8pm/2pm, Centaur Theatre and Duceppe, Montreal, QC
October 16–17, 2026, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon
October 21–22, 2026 at 7:30pm, Factory Theatre, Toronto
November 8, 2026, at 3pm, Sonoma State University, California
November 12–13 at 7:30pm, Mondavi Center, California
November 15, 2026 at 2pm, St. Catherine University, St. Paul, MN
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