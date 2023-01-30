Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Michael Einav Releases 'THE AUDITION 2 - Another Unoriginal Short Musical Film'

THE AUDITION 2 will once again sweep you away on a short and heartfelt journey to the behind the scene working of an industry we are all captivated by. 

Jan. 30, 2023  

Michael Einav​, of Joel Grey's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (in Yiddish)​, has premiered a sequel to his acclaimed musical short, "THE AUDITION 2 - Another Unoriginal Short Musical Film" featuring songs from West Side Story, The Band's Visit, and a brand new original song written especially for him by award winning Israeli musical theater writer, Ohad Hitman, and Billboard charting artist, Rony Goffer.

Watch below!


Michael Einav welcomes everyone back into his bittersweet story as an artist in theater with the anticipated sequel; THE AUDITION 2. Follow Michael as a chance encounter turns into an opportunity that brings him to Los Angeles for a role seemingly tailor-made for his type cast, and watch him navigate college friends, casting directors, and agents as he continues to fight the misconceptions and prejudices of being Israeli-American. Michael's struggle to represent his truth is engaging, funny, frustrating, and very human. His dry humor and charm are very endearing as he deals with finding himself sidelined for being "different" even though the current climate is meant to be one celebrating our differences and elevating diverse artists.

At the height of the pandemic and isolation, Michael Einav, nursing boredom and a blossoming depression decided to create a parable of his experience of auditioning roles in NYC inspired by some of his favorite musicals. After the unexpected success of his first short, Michael was moved to continue telling his story while showcasing more of his talents, and those of his friends. "My best friends are amazing, successful artists, and they suggested I differentiate this film from the last by singing an original song," Michael said, "And they were generous enough to write an incredible song that I'm so proud of. 'Make It Mine' will be released as a single on all streaming platforms- and I can't wait to share it with everyone!."

Featured in the film are fellow alums from Fiddler on the Roof: Bobby Underwood, Ron Tal, and Lisa Fishman.

The creative team of THE AUDITION consists of ​Michael Einav (Concept, Performance, Production), ​Ohad Hitman and Rony Goffer (Creators of the original song MAKE IT MINE), Eran Regev (Camera Operator), Ido Tadmor (Los Angeles Location Producer), Adi Kozlovsky (New York Location Producer), Ido Grinberg (Album Art), Yaron Kafkafi (Additional Cinematography), and Moshe Kepten ​(Additional Cinematography).

Michael Einav

Michael was born in Israel to an American father and an Israeli mother. After working on various theater and TV productions in Tel Aviv, he decided to pursue his Broadway dreams and moved to New York!

Training (UK): Guildford School of Acting.

Favorite Credits:

Off Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, Scoop, The Golden Bride.

Israel: Parade, The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, Peter Pan, Around the World in 80 Days, On the Way to Broadway (One man show) And more...

TV (Israel): Israeli Idol, The Singing Bee, Our Song.

Michael is Flynn Rider's voice in the Hebrew version of Disney's 'Tangled' and has voiced many more animated favorites.

Instagram: @MichaelEinav, YouTube: Michael Einav

www.michaeleinav.com




