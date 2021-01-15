VIDEO: New Episode of THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW Released Starring Gerard Alessandrini, Benefitting the York Theatre

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition Podcast has released a new episode starring Drama League Lifetime Achievement Award and Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement winner Gerard Alessandrini (Forbidden Broadway) and Actor/Designer/Writer Glenn Bassett (Spamilton). Season six, episode 3 is also available on the Broadway Podcast Network wherever podcasts are downloaded or can be streamed online.

Watch below!

This new episode reunites Turchin, who is the first young adult to ever be in a Forbidden Broadway production in its 39-year-old history with writer Alessandrini and his husband Bassett who is also a performer and worked as a stage manager early on in the production of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. The episode features Alessandrini, Bassett and Turchin all singing songs from Forbidden Broadway editions with Turchin on the keys. Since Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation most recently ran at The York Theatre, this episode is dedicated to supporting the York Theatre's efforts to rebuild.

Turchin says, "I was so saddened to hear about the recent water damage at the York Theatre. The industry itself has gone through so much due to the pandemic already. The York is such an incredible Off-Broadway house and has such an amazing history of shows. With the recent flooding, I wanted to use my voice to help the theatre rebuild so when it's safe to open, the York will be able to continue bringing more musicals to life!"

and listeners are urged to donate to the York Flood Recovery Fund: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/the-york-theatre-company-inc/flood-recovery-fund.