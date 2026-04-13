United Solo Festival Unveils Spring 2026 Award Winners At Theatre Row

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United Solo Festival has announced the award winners for its Spring 2026 season, concluding its 20th anniversary edition with a ceremony held April 12 at Theatre Row in New York City. The event recognized achievements in solo performance across a range of categories.

The ceremony followed the final performance of CONTRADICTION OF THE SOUTHERN SOUL, written and performed by Sally Mayes, who also served as the festival’s Spring 2026 Artist-in-Residence. In her remarks, Mayes said, “United Solo gave me an amazing opportunity. They didn't just offer me a show they offered me a residency.”

CONTRADICTION OF THE SOUTHERN SOUL, directed by Brett Cullen, received multiple honors, including Best Production, Best Actress, and the All About Solo Critics’ Choice Award. Rosemary Loar was recognized with Best Musical for THREE SISTERS: JERSEY EDITION.

Festival Founder and Artistic Director Omar Sangare said, “Each solo performer expands our awareness and stretches our imagination, and for this we are truly grateful.”

The event concluded with a Broadway Karaoke celebration hosted by Ms. Lavinia. The festival also presented the United Solo Screen Excellence Award to LAVINIA! by Susan Campanaro, recognizing work on its digital platform.

AWARD WINNERS

BEST PRODUCTION

CONTRADICTION OF THE SOUTHERN SOUL – Sally Mayes

BEST ONE-MAN SHOW

THE HONORABLE HERBERT PEABODY – Kirk McGee

BEST ONE-WOMAN SHOW

STAGE MAMA – Rheagan Wallace

BEST ACTRESS

Sally Mayes – CONTRADICTION OF THE SOUTHERN SOUL

BEST ENCORE

MOUNTING WASHINGTON – Penny Sterling

BEST MUSICAL

THREE SISTERS: JERSEY EDITION – Rosemary Loar

BEST COMEDY

ONCE UPON A WALL STREET – Jerry Topitzer

BEST AUTOBIOGRAPHICAL SHOW

ME, MYSELF & OTHER – Diana Romero

AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD

ONCE UPON A WALL STREET – Jerry Topitzer

BEST NEW YORK PREMIERE

SHE SPEAK IN TONGUES – Lila Kay

BEST FESTIVAL DEBUT

FUNCTIONS – Anton Spivack

ALL ABOUT SOLO CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARD

CONTRADICTION OF THE SOUTHERN SOUL

UNITED SOLO SCREEN EXCELLENCE AWARD

LAVINIA! – Susan Campanaro

United Solo, founded by Sangare, is an international solo theatre festival presenting performances each fall and spring at Theatre Row. The festival has presented nearly 2,000 productions over its 20 seasons and continues to showcase solo work from artists around the world.