United Solo Festival Unveils Spring 2026 Award Winners At Theatre Row
Awards ceremony recognized standout solo performances from the festival’s 20th season.
United Solo Festival has announced the award winners for its Spring 2026 season, concluding its 20th anniversary edition with a ceremony held April 12 at Theatre Row in New York City. The event recognized achievements in solo performance across a range of categories.
The ceremony followed the final performance of CONTRADICTION OF THE SOUTHERN SOUL, written and performed by Sally Mayes, who also served as the festival’s Spring 2026 Artist-in-Residence. In her remarks, Mayes said, “United Solo gave me an amazing opportunity. They didn't just offer me a show they offered me a residency.”
CONTRADICTION OF THE SOUTHERN SOUL, directed by Brett Cullen, received multiple honors, including Best Production, Best Actress, and the All About Solo Critics’ Choice Award. Rosemary Loar was recognized with Best Musical for THREE SISTERS: JERSEY EDITION.
Festival Founder and Artistic Director Omar Sangare said, “Each solo performer expands our awareness and stretches our imagination, and for this we are truly grateful.”
The event concluded with a Broadway Karaoke celebration hosted by Ms. Lavinia. The festival also presented the United Solo Screen Excellence Award to LAVINIA! by Susan Campanaro, recognizing work on its digital platform.
AWARD WINNERS
BEST PRODUCTION
CONTRADICTION OF THE SOUTHERN SOUL – Sally Mayes
BEST ONE-MAN SHOW
THE HONORABLE HERBERT PEABODY – Kirk McGee
BEST ONE-WOMAN SHOW
STAGE MAMA – Rheagan Wallace
BEST ACTRESS
Sally Mayes – CONTRADICTION OF THE SOUTHERN SOUL
BEST ENCORE
MOUNTING WASHINGTON – Penny Sterling
BEST MUSICAL
THREE SISTERS: JERSEY EDITION – Rosemary Loar
BEST COMEDY
ONCE UPON A WALL STREET – Jerry Topitzer
BEST AUTOBIOGRAPHICAL SHOW
ME, MYSELF & OTHER – Diana Romero
AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD
ONCE UPON A WALL STREET – Jerry Topitzer
BEST NEW YORK PREMIERE
SHE SPEAK IN TONGUES – Lila Kay
BEST FESTIVAL DEBUT
FUNCTIONS – Anton Spivack
ALL ABOUT SOLO CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARD
CONTRADICTION OF THE SOUTHERN SOUL
UNITED SOLO SCREEN EXCELLENCE AWARD
LAVINIA! – Susan Campanaro
United Solo, founded by Sangare, is an international solo theatre festival presenting performances each fall and spring at Theatre Row. The festival has presented nearly 2,000 productions over its 20 seasons and continues to showcase solo work from artists around the world.
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