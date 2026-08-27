Tickets On Sale For Manhattan Theatre Club’s American Premiere Of THE UNBELIEVERS
Performances begin Tuesday, October 13 at New York City Center Stage I.
Tickets are now on sale for Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of The Unbelievers by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Nick Payne, featuring Lauren Ambrose and Tom Riley, and directed by Tony Award nominee Knud Adams. Performances begin Tuesday, October 13 with opening night on Thursday, November 5 at New York City Center Stage (i).
Faith means believing in something. Especially when it feels impossible. As the years go by and the mystery of the sudden disappearance of Miriam (Ambrose) and David's (Riley) teenage son remains unsolved, their blended family must figure out how to go on, relearning how to live through the ups and downs of ordinary days in their altered world.
Tony and Olivier Award-nominated writer Nick Payne returns to MTC where his previous credits include the critically acclaimed American premieres of Constellations starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Wilson in 2015 and Incognito with Geneva Carr, Charlie Cox, Heather Lind, and Morgan Spector in 2016. Tony nominee Knud Adams, the director of the Pulitzer Prize-winning plays English by Sanaz Toosi and Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, makes his MTC debut with Payne's poignant and disarmingly funny play about the power of hope.
The creative team for The Unbelievers features Paul Steinberg (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash (costume design), Masha Tsimring (lighting design), Sinan Refik Zafar (sound design), and Deborah Hecht (dialect & vocal coach). Production Stage Manager is Sara Sahin. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie.
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