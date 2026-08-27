Tickets On Sale For Manhattan Theatre Club’s American Premiere Of THE UNBELIEVERS

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Tickets are now on sale for Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of The Unbelievers by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Nick Payne, featuring Lauren Ambrose and Tom Riley, and directed by Tony Award nominee Knud Adams. Performances begin Tuesday, October 13 with opening night on Thursday, November 5 at New York City Center Stage (i).

Faith means believing in something. Especially when it feels impossible. As the years go by and the mystery of the sudden disappearance of Miriam (Ambrose) and David's (Riley) teenage son remains unsolved, their blended family must figure out how to go on, relearning how to live through the ups and downs of ordinary days in their altered world.

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