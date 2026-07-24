The Playwrights Realm Will Host Immersive Walking Tour, THIS IS NOT NOT A DRILL

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The Playwrights Realm will host an immersive new theatrical experience, Daria Miyeko Marinelli's This is Not Not a Drill, this fall. The event will run September 4 through October 4, 2026.

Described as "Downtown Manhattan's rebellious past meets interactive resistance training," the production encourages audiences to reflect on today's political and social climate while engaging in a series of exercises—or "drills"—designed to build practical skills for civic action. Along the route, participants will encounter stories of past activists and movements while considering how those lessons might apply to the present day.

The production is designed as both a theatrical experience and a guided exploration of the city, inviting participants to leave the traditional theater setting behind in favor of an immersive journey through the streets where many historic demonstrations and organizing efforts took place.

The experience begins at The Walker Loft, located at 120 Walker St., Fifth Floor, in New York City's SoHo neighborhood. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes.

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