The Tank NYC to Present Four New Plays in Fall 2026 Season

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The Tank NYC (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director; Johnny G. Lloyd, Artistic Director; Molly FitzMaurice, Managing Producer) has announced programming for their fall season, which will include four new plays by Daphne Silbiger, Eric Holmes, Laura Zlatos, and Julie Kramer. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit https://thetanknyc.org/fall-2026.

Very Blue Light

Written by Daphne Silbiger, Directed by Emily Moler

New York Premiere, September 10-October 4

Two women reunite with their childhood best friend in Marfa, TX, only to find that he aligns politically with his bosses in big tech. With uncertainty defining both the present and future, Angela faces the temptation of adopting her old friend's conservative lifestyle, while Magna seeks (and finds) some certainty about a progressive way forward when she and a lifelong Marfan encounter the mysterious Marfa Lights. Very Blue Light is about people caught in a conflict between their social network, emergent technology, and the natural world, and asks: how can we collectively imagine a new model for the uncertain future?

Falls for Jodie

Written by Eric Holmes, Directed by Terrence Mosley

New York Premiere, September 24-October 18

When John checks into a New Haven hotel, he discovers an ally in the night concierge, Eddie. The two discover they share a problem: they're both hopelessly in love with two Yalies who barely know they exist. What begins as a peculiar business arrangement blossoms into an unexpected friendship, revealing John as one of America's most infamous figures, John Hinckley Jr. Set in 1980, just months before Hinckley's attempt to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, Falls for Jodie uses piquant wit and humanity to ask an unsettling question: Would we recognize a John or an Eddie in our own lives?

Show Trial

Written by Laura Zlatos, Directed by Tom Costello

World Premiere, October 15-November 8

With support from Mateo King West

Show Trial turns state propaganda into farce-choreographed confessions, scripted testimony, and a healthy disregard for reality. Built from the real transcripts of the 1950 trial of Milada Horáková, the Czechoslovak dissident accused of treason by a regime that had already written the verdict, it's a political satire about what happens when history belongs to the victors.

Legerdemain

A New Georges Supported Production

Written by Julie Kramer , Directed by Lynn Rosen

World Premiere, October 29-November 22

As Halloween approaches and a strangler is on the loose, Devin, a jaded writer/waitress at Butterloafs, a chain restaurant in New England, gets to know Don Franz, her most devoted customer. Bananas appear from sleeves, grief is shared, and a story's resurrection changes lives in the blink of an eye.

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Directors Meghan Finn and Johnny G. Lloyd, with Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

Artists who have developed their craft at The Tank include Tony Award-winning director Alex Timbers, Drama Desk Award-winning playwright Amy Herzog, screenwriter Lucy Alibar, comedian/actor X Mayo, online creator Julian Shapiro-Barnum, producer Kyle Jarrow, musician Reggie Watts, comedian/writer Baratunde Thurston, choreographer Tiffany Rea-Fisher, choreographer Kyle Abraham, filmmaker Andrew Bujalski, the rock band We Are Scientists, and tens of thousands of others. The Tank has been honored with an OBIE Award for Institutional Recognition celebrating our Extraordinary Support of Emerging Artists, 6 Drama Desk nominations for our co-produced work, and an official New York City Council proclamation. Artistic Director, Meghan Finn, was the recipient of a 2024 David Prize for Extraordinary New Yorkers.

The Tank's production of Holes in the Shape of My Father by Savon Bartley was nominated for a 2026 Drama Desk Award. Recent Tank hit productions include Berlinda! By Daniel Holzman, Kara & Emma & Barbara & Maranda by Ariel Stess (2024 Obie Award), Lobster by Kallan Dana (New York Magazine Critics Pick), Mahinerator by Jerry Lieblich (Highbrow/Brilliant New York Magazine Approval Matrix), New York Times Critics Picks Simon and His Shoes (2022), Taxilandia (2021, 2023 Obie Award), Open by Crystal Skillman (2019), Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan (2018), and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman (2016); as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).

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