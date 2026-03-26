Target Margin Theater Adds Additional Performance of THIS IS REAL

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Target Margin Theater has added an additional matinee performance of This Is Real, a new theatrical production inspired by the work of Jean Genet, on Saturday, April 4 at 3pm. Created by Founding Artistic Director David Herskovits and a cohort of artists, this new work brings the transgressive spirit of Genet to life for America in 2026. Performances of This Is Real, which opened on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, take place at Target Margin Theater’s The Doxsee.

This Is Real features Genet’s obsessions: power, sex, and revolution. Genet was a thief, drifter, prostitute, who wrote from prison; his work affronted convention and challenged audiences to question their own lives. His artistic descendants include Charles Ludlam, Edward Albee, Jack Smith, David Bowie, and everyone at Target Margin. Above all, Genet was committed to representing the outsiders of our world, the counterculture, misfits, losers, and criminals. These are Genet’s heroes. This Is Real asks audiences to consider these degenerates anew.

The source material for This Is Real has been pillaged from various Genet writings including his early memoirs about prison and criminal life; his first novel Our Lady of the Flowers; and all his plays from Deathwatch to The Balcony to The Screens. Genet’s final work, Prisoner of Love, has become a special inspiration. These vivid stories from years among Palestinian refugees and freedom fighters in the 1970s call out across the years with special immediacy now.

The cast for This Is Real features Queerly Femmetastic, James Tigger! Ferguson, Daddy Ho, Susannah MacLeod, J Molière, Timiki Salinas, TANSY, Mari Vial-Golden, and Merlin Whitehawk.

The creative team for This Is Real includes scenic designer Normandy Sherwood, Costume Designer Karen Boyer, lighting designer Marika Kent and with sound design by Herskovits. Jesse Freedman serves as sound demon with production manager Emily Duncan, stage manager Sarah Orttung, assistant stage manager Ari Richardson, and assistant director Orla Patterson.

Performances of This Is Real continue through April 5, 2026, at Target Margin Theater’s The Doxsee, located at 232 52nd Street in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Performances take place Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 3pm with additional performances at 3pm on Saturday, April 4.