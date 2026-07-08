Tarell Alvin McCraney to Join Black Broadway Men Playwriting Initiative Panel in NYC
York Walker and McCraney will discuss craft at the Dramatist Guild Foundation's Music Hall Studio.
Black Broadway Men Inc. is proud to present a special panel discussion event for the 2026 Jesse L. Kearney Black Broadway Men Playwriting Initiative, featuring a live conversation with Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight, Choir Boy) and acclaimed playwright York Walker (Covenant). Moderated by Matthew Johnson Harris & presented in partnership with the Dramatist Guild Foundation, this intimate event offers theater enthusiasts, emerging writers, and industry professionals a unique opportunity to look inside the creative minds of two of contemporary theater's most compelling voices.
This event will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at 6:00 PM EDT at the Dramatist Guild Foundation's Music Hall Studio, located at 520 8th Ave, Suite 2401, New York, NY 10018. While there is a suggested donation of $10.00 for admission, seating is strictly limited. To secure your spot, you must reserve your tickets in advance at www.BlackBroadwayMen.org/jlkplaywriting.
For more information about the initiative or to learn about upcoming programs, visit BlackBroadwayMen.org or follow @BlackBroadwayMen on Instagram.
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