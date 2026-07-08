Tarell Alvin McCraney to Join Black Broadway Men Playwriting Initiative Panel in NYC

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Black Broadway Men Inc. is proud to present a special panel discussion event for the 2026 Jesse L. Kearney Black Broadway Men Playwriting Initiative, featuring a live conversation with Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight, Choir Boy) and acclaimed playwright York Walker (Covenant). Moderated by Matthew Johnson Harris & presented in partnership with the Dramatist Guild Foundation, this intimate event offers theater enthusiasts, emerging writers, and industry professionals a unique opportunity to look inside the creative minds of two of contemporary theater's most compelling voices.

This event will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at 6:00 PM EDT at the Dramatist Guild Foundation's Music Hall Studio, located at 520 8th Ave, Suite 2401, New York, NY 10018. While there is a suggested donation of $10.00 for admission, seating is strictly limited. To secure your spot, you must reserve your tickets in advance at www.BlackBroadwayMen.org/jlkplaywriting.

For more information about the initiative or to learn about upcoming programs, visit BlackBroadwayMen.org or follow @BlackBroadwayMen on Instagram.

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