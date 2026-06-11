THE VESSEL to Make New York Premiere at 59E59 Theaters With All-Debut Cast

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59E59 Theaters has announced the cast for the world premiere of The Vessel, a new play from the creative team behind the Drama Desk Award-nominated A Eulogy for Roman. The production is written by Brendan George, directed by Peter Charney, and produced by Through The Tollbooth Co., with associate producer Thrown Stone Theatre Company.

In the center of Hudson Yards, New York City, stands a honeycomb-like structure known simply as the Vessel. After its unveiling in 2019, this 150-foot interactive art installation was repeatedly shut down, becoming an unexpected and controversial viral obsession. Inspired by these true events, three minimum wage parks employees find themselves at the center of attention in The Vessel. The unlikely trio works together in hilarious and surprising ways as they navigate through and beyond the structure that looms over their every move. Three coworkers against one tourist trap – a new play based on an infamous New York City landmark.

The production will star Sofonyas as Drake, Anastasia Locke as Missy, and Will Ingram as Vïggo. All three performers are making their Off-Broadway debuts. The creative team includes playwright Brendan George, director Peter Charney, and assistant director Talya Braverman. The Vessel will also feature scenic design by Tony DiBernardo, lighting design by Yiyuan Li, props design by Nicole Yagar, and R.S. Dennis as Stage Manager.

“I'm thrilled to bring The Vessel to a current audience here in New York City. It is exciting to use theater to respond directly to local headlines and hold these urgent conversations on mental health, city planning, and individual responsibility,” said playwright Brendan George. “I'm especially excited to introduce audiences to these three endearing parks employees at the center of the play, each of whom is thrust into a situation that feels both specific and universal to our time.”

Tickets for The Vessel are on sale for the general public on the 59E59 Theaters website. Information on 59E59 Theaters Membership can be found here. The box office is available via phone at (646) 892-7999 and open daily from 12pm to 6pm.

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