THE JACKIE MASON MUSICAL to Play Actors Temple Theater with Lovechild Sheba Mason

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The Jackie Mason documentary "Finding My Father" continues to be filmed, while The Jackie Mason Musical continues its tour of the east coast. Next up at The Actors Temple Theater in New York City featuring Jackie's lovechild comic Sheba Mason, world-famous Jackie impersonator Ian Wehrle, and stepping into the roles of: Wooley the Shlepaong,- Jonathan Teinken, Trixie - Jackie's young and beautiful lover, Rosa - Jackie's elderly caustic lover, and Nelson Zee - Jackie's audience heckler and nemesis. Mrs. Olivier the glamorous dominating mother of Ginger (Sheba Mason's mother) will be played by Sara Ferro.

The "soaring" musical score features original songs like "Ode to the Early Bird Special", "The Finger", and "I Never Met This Yenta". Set in Miami Beach 1977-1987, the story encapsulates the charm and nostalgia of that era, as Jackie's romantic misadventures clash with his ascension to Broadway stardom, and Sheba is born. At the conclusion of the show Sheba answers the much asked question since legendary comedian Jackie Mason passed away in August 2021: "Did he leave you anything in his will?" Meet & Greet After Every Performance .

Meanwhile Sheba Mason and Ian Wehrle (Jackie Mason) have teamed up with Don Rickles' daughter Comic Mindy Rickles, and they are performing all over California with their own act.

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