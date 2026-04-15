THE GILDED AGE Cast and More to be Honored at Entertainment Community Fund Gala

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The Entertainment Community Fund will host its Annual Gala on Monday, June 1, 2026 in New York City. The evening will celebrate The Cast from HBO Original The Gilded Age; Tony Award-winning Producer Daryl Roth; and Global Icon and Legendary Composer-Philanthropist Yoshiki as they receive the Entertainment Community Fund Medal of Honor.

The Annual Gala, which honors entertainment professionals working in film, television, theater, music and dance, will be held at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 East 42nd Street) with 6 pm ET cocktails, followed by a 7 pm ET dinner and tribute. The evening will include special performances and presentations as guests come together to support the Fund’s programs that foster stability and resiliency and provide a safety net over the lifespan of members of the performing arts and entertainment industry nationwide.

Christopher Ketner and Hunter Regian’s new production company, Origin Story Productions, will serve as Executive Producers for the event.

Tickets to the benefit begin at $1,750 with tables available beginning at $15,000. For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact 212.627.1000 or entertainmentcommunity@resevt.com. Learn more and purchase tickets at entertainmentcommunity.org/Gala2026.