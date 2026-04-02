THE DUST BOWL RADIO HOUR Concept Album Will Be Available to Stream Next Week

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The original concept recording of The Dust Bowl Radio Hour, a new folk-inspired musical by Sean McGee (book and lyrics) and Kasey Dillon Yeargain (music), will be available on all streaming platforms as of April 6, 2026.

Set in 1930s Oklahoma, the musical follows a young boy whose mother disappears during the dust storms, and a washed-up radio host who helps him search by sending stories out across the airwaves. What begins as a desperate broadcast becomes a series of fables that travel farther than either of them ever expected.

Blending bluegrass, folk, and musical theatre storytelling, the 9-track album features Kennedy Caughell (Hell's Kitchen, Wicked), JJ Niemann (Back to the Future, Hamilton), Sean McGee (Jersey Boys), Lucy Rhoades (Mean Girls), Kasey Dillon Yeargain, Brooke Shapiro (Punk Rock Girl World Premiere), Jeremy Abram (Louis Armstrong: Jazz Ambassador), Christopher James Tamayo (Maybe Happy Ending, Les Miserables), and Riley Thompson. The ensemble includes Brianna Kothari Barnes (Walking with Bubbles), Tre' Frazier (MJ the Musical), Owen Ing (Mean Girls), Gage Martinez (Basura: A New Musical), Christopher Persichetti, David Socolar (Company, Waitress), and Amy Weaver (Jersey Boys, Mama Mia).

The musical has had presentations in New York City and at Oklahoma City University.