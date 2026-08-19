THE BLUE VIOLINIST OVER WEST END AVENUE to Open at Theatre Row

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The Prism Stage Company and Cate Cammarata will present the world premiere of The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue, written by Debbie Goodstein and directed by Jonathan Silverstein, running Off-Broadway October 28 - December 5, 2026 in a limited six-week engagement at Theatre Row (Theatre Five), located at 410 West 42 Street in New York City. Previews begin October 28 for a November 1 opening.

The Stein family gathers on Manhattan's Upper West Side to celebrate an engagement. But when their youngest son arrives with an unexpected guest, the joyful occasion begins to unravel-revealing old wounds, buried secrets, and divisions that may be impossible to overcome. As a mysterious blue violinist watches over them, three generations must confront what it means to remain a family when the people they love no longer see the world in the same way. Inspired by the spirit of Sholem Aleichem's Tevye, The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue is a funny, provocative, and deeply moving new play about family, faith, identity, and the enduring-and sometimes fragile-power of love.

Debbie Goodstein says, 'This play comes from a very personal place. My mother survived the Holocaust by hiding in an attic, and I inherited her story along with the belief that hard truths need to be confronted and talked about. With antisemitism on the rise and conversations around Israel becoming increasingly polarized, I wanted to explore how those divisions can enter our own living rooms and affect the people we love most. I've loved Fiddler on the Roof since childhood and was inspired by Sholem Aleichem and Tevye's struggles with family, tradition, and a changing world. The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue asks many of those same timeless questions: What do we hold on to? Where do we let go? And how do we remain a family when the people we love see the world in completely different ways?'

The design team includes scenic design by Lauren Helpern (4000 Miles at Lincoln Center; Bad Jews at Roundabout), costume design by Jennifer Paar (All the World's A Stage with Keen Company; As You Like It at The Public), lighting design by David Lander (Broadway: Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song; The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical) and original music and sound design by Daniel Baker (Broadway: The Parisian Woman; Eclipsed).

General Management by Perry Street Theatricals (Martin Platt & Kayleigh Laymon). Shane Schnetzler is Production Stage Manager and Genevieve Dornemann is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting by Judy Bowman. Production Management by Write Act Corp/John Lant. Advertising/Marketing by Table 7 Strategy. Press Representative is David Gibbs/Darr Publicity.

Performances are Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Special opening night show on Sunday, November 1 at 5pm. Run time is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with an intermission. Tickets are $49 - $99.

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