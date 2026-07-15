Susan Aston to Direct Blake Allen's THE CEILING at Le Poisson Rouge

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Susan Aston will direct Blake Allen's The Ceiling at Le Poisson Rouge, set to be presented on Monday, October 5, 2026. Aston has worked as an acting coach for James Gandolfini on The Sopranos, as well as Jason Clarke, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith, and more. In New York City, she has directed productions of Café d’Automatique, Thank You For Letting Me Have Sex With You, and multiple productions for The Actors Studio Drama School MFA Festival Series. She currently serves as Director of the MFA Acting program at The Actors Studio Drama School.

Aston was recognized by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for her contributions to James Gandolfini's Primetime Emmy Award-winning performance as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series during the 2002–2003 awards season. As a performer, she has appeared on Broadway as well as in film and television, and she is a Lifetime Member of The Actors Studio.

The Ceiling is a dark new musical adapted from Kevin Brockmeier’s O. Henry Prize–winning story. A couple finds themselves trapped in a town where a mystical, obsidian object is slowly and inexplicably descending. There is no mechanism, no logic, and no escape. As the space tightens, time and memory begin to distort, while the outside world slips out of reach. What begins as a surreal premise turns into something more unsettling, exposing the quiet dread of inevitability and the small, human ways people try to hold onto control as it disappears.

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