Stanley Martin and Tait Ruppert Star In The Jocunda Festival's Virtual Play Reading Of VEILS OF JUSTICE
The reading takes place on Sunday, September 27th at 8PM EST.
The JOCUNDA FESTIVAL Presents a Virtual Play Reading of VEILS OF JUSTICE written by Tita Anntares and directed by Van Dirk Fisher on Sunday, September 27th at 8PM EST.
Register in advance for this webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oi5kjWH8QtKB-f-YnhGHAA
Donation: $15.00 to benefit Riant Theatre.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Based on a true story ripped from the headlines. In Veils of Justice, a young Saudi Muslim, accused of raping and robbing at knifepoint a New York businessman, insists he is innocent. With a prosecutor determined to be the first to convict a Saudi of any crime since 9/11, Deena, his Jewish lawyer, assumes he is guilty, but deserves valid evidence and punishment, not revenge. Can Deena get a fair trial for Mazen Tamedo in NYC only a few years since the attacks by 15 Saudis among the 19 terrorists?
SPECIAL NOTE: All names and identifiers have been changed.
The Cast includes:
STANLEY MARTIN as Mazen "Zen" Tamedo. Broadway credits include: Ensemble in Aladdin. International tour of West Side Story (Indio/Chino u/s), tour of Smokey Joe's Café (Ken, Dance Captain), Hairspray (Fulton Opera House), The King and I, Show Boat (Sacramento Music Circus).
TAIT RUPPERT as Blake Wingate. Broadway credits include: Candida with Joanne Woodward at the Roundabout. Off-Broadway: Jay in Lonestar, Billy & Boo in Album. Film credits include supporting roles in Diner, Swordfish, Battlefield Earth, The General's Daughter and Domestic Disturbance. TV: recurring roles on Arli$$ (HBO) and Fat Actress (Showtime).
MAGGIE MCCOLLESTER as Lynn Payne Wingate. TV credits include: guest star on Dexter (Showtime), The Unit (CBS) and Playdate (Lifetime), recurring role on The Young & The Restless (CBS) and One Life To Live (ABC).
ALICE ROSE DOWNES as Deena Joseph. Theatre credits include: Morticia in Adams Family Musical, Princess in A Soldier's Tale, Margaret in Much Ado About Nothing and Euridice in House of Hades.
LISA SPONAUGLE as Geraldine "Gerrie" White. Television credits include a recurring role in Pushers, co-star in You Are The President and guest star in For My Man.
DYLAN COMBS as Chris Payne. Theatre credits include: Joseph in Not That Illegal (Strawberry One-Act Festival), Beowulf in Beowulf: A Comedy (Underling Productions), Laertes in Hamlet (Underling Prods.) and Senator Norval Hedges in Born Yesterday (Monomoy Theatre).
BIJOUX LUKELO as the Narrator. Theatre credits include: Pam Kansas/Black Panther in Billie and Malcolm: A Demonstration and Melissa Parker in This Means War (Castillo Theatre).
There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright, Director and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.
To learn more about the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL click here.
To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series click here.
To make a DONATION to the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL click here.