Stacey Messina to Join Out of the Box Theatrics Development Team

Out of the Box Theatrics will welcome Stacey Messina to its growing team. Messina will lead OOTB’s fundraising efforts as the company establishes itself as artists-in-residence at 154 Christopher Street (formerly the New Ohio Theatre).

Inspired by Flemming's mission to amplify the voices of disabled artists, Messina is thrilled by the opportunity to play a role in creating equitable space for underrepresented artists within the New York theatre community. She and Flemming will be working closely to build strategic support for OOTB’s 2024 Mainstage and Building the Box programs.

“Liz’s mission is inspirational to me and very empowering to the marginalized artists that are so underrepresented in our New York community, as well as in theatre as a whole. There is no place I’d rather be in our city's theatrical arena than supporting Liz at OOTB and making her vision a reality.”

“I am thrilled to have Stacey as part of the OOTB team” says Flemming “For years I have dreamed of finding a collaborator who cares about our mission and the financial needs that we need to support it. Stacey is an ideal partner to join our mostly all female team and create sustainability as we create important work in this historical theater.”

Messina brings 15 years of nonprofit fundraising and marketing experience with her, most recently in the academic arena at LSU Alumni Association and American Institute of Chemical Engineers. Other notable organizations include Songs of Survivors, Humane Society International and AST of Baton Rouge. Out of the Box Theatrics marks Messina’s first full-time tenure with a non-profit theatre.

Out of the Box Theatrics was founded in 2016 by Liz Flemming, a legally blind artist, to create space for artists who have been historically underrepresented and undervalued. The company stages innovative and site-specific productions of new and classic plays and musicals while challenging audiences to experience these works outside of their expectations. By casting without regard to gender, race, creed, ethnicity, or disability, OOTB seeks to create a more inclusive and equitable theatre industry. OOTB has earned recent attention for its critically acclaimed streaming co-production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last 5 Years (New York Times’ Critic’s Pick, 2021 Drama League Nominee for Outstanding Digital Theater, 2022 Antonyo Award winner for Best Digital Theater Production), and its new production of the 1983 Broadway musical Baby (2022 Drama Desk Award nominee, Outstanding Revival of a Musical).



Photo credit: Gaby Garcia