Rogue Wave to Present BOUQUET at The Tank

Join rogue wave, for their evening length performance bouquet at The Tank.

Neuroscientists classify individuals as dandelions (resilient & able to thrive in a variety of environments), orchids (highly sensitive & reactive), or tulips, who exist somewhere in between. These outcomes are partially determined by epigenetics, the way in which our upbringing, and the generations before, influences genetic expression.

bouquet challenges the cast to examine the unique cultural & demographic experiences that have played formative roles in our development. Various permutations of dancers are matched with the intention of analyzing how our movement changes based on the similarity, or lack thereof, of our respective "flower profiles." In this, we ask the audience to consider what their own flower might be, and how it feels to be a part of the greater meadow, your community.

choreographed by Catherine Messina, in collaboration with the dancers

Promotional affordable class series will be held Friday, September 15th from 2:30-8:30. More information can be found here.

Performance Details:

October 6, 7, 8, 11th at 7 PM

The Tank | $15-25 per ticket |

https://www.catherinemessina.com/

About:

rogue wave, founded by Catherine Messina, is a contemporary company that uses neuroscience as a jumping off point for many of their works. Their movement often combines scientific research with humanizing moments, big bodied floorwork with gestural specificity, and humor with brute physicality. Receiving several festival invitations, the company has performed throughout the Eastern Seaboard. This includes theatres such as Dixon Place, Arts on Site, The Tank, Georgia Tech's Ferst Center for Performing Arts, Vino Theatre, Mark Morris, mignolo dance center and Emory University at festivals such as Koresh Dance Showcase, Kun-Yang Li Inhale Festival, Oklahoma Dance Festival, Dance Canvas, Yes! Dance Festival, MAD Festival at Nazareth University, Hot Dance, 8-in-show, and the San Gennaro Festival in Little Italy. The work has recently been described as "quirky and gestural, serving the choreographic objective while sparking curiosity," "wit, engaging vocabulary and a devil-may-care attitude," and "beautifully structured...wonderful to watch." Read more at https://www.catherinemessina.com/

Catherine Messina, a graduate of Emory University, is the Founder and Director of rogue wave. She has danced throughout New York and Atlanta for Yoshito Sakuraba, Yuki Ishiguro, Anna Paterson, and Fern Katz, previously for Jillian Mitchell, Ruben Julliard, George Staib, and more. Her company, rogue wave, has performed at venues and festivals across New York, Atlanta, Richmond, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, her hometown. She has been commissioned for original works by companies Suttle Dance, One Day Dance, Open Dance Ensemble, unbound, and Covington Regional Ballet. She is a recipient of grant support and artist-in-residences including Everwood Artist Retreat, Hambidge Cross Pollination Lab, Harlem Pilates, and Dragon's Egg, and has experience in arts administration, teaching at the university level, and technical production. Community work is important to her and seen through her creation of a multiple dance festivals - Fall for Fall, Spring for Spring, and the unKEMpT Dance Festival (in collaboration with Emmy Wildermuth), running affordable class series, and volunteering for DanceATL and Dance/NYC.

Ashley Cassetta graduated Summa Cum Laude from Florida State University in 2020, receiving her BFA in Dance. She studied the Niokali, Bartenieff, Horton, Dunham, Cunningham, Klein and Alexander techniques, as well Cecchetti, Vaganova and Russian ballet techniques during her undergraduate education. She has completed intensive study programs with Hubbard Street Dance, Gaga dancers, Parsons Dance and San Francisco Conservatory. Ashley has extensive choreographic experience, beginning at the young age of 12 when she co-founded, directed and produced a student choreography show at her hometown studio, continuing through her undergraduate education where she choreographed for her BFA spring concert, and FSU School of Theater's production How to Keep a Guy for 10 Days (this production was discontinued due to the pandemic). Ashley attended the Arts in NYC program in fall of 2019 where she interned in the Career Center at the Actors Fund. She is currently a Balanced Body Certified Pilates Reformer instructor, teaching at New York Pilates. She is currently a company member with Animus Movement, AP Dance Inc, a Guest Artist with Connecticut Ballet, and a contracted company member with rogue wave dance.

Emily Hoff is a dancer and arts administrator living in New York. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine with a BFA in Dance Performance and a BA in Public Health Policy, where she studied closely with Donald McKayle. Since moving to New York, in addition to rogue wave, Emily has danced with Ballaro Dance, Alice Liddell & Dancers and freshcoast movement, and is a certified yoga instructor. She is thrilled to be dancing with rogue wave for a second season!

MAYU NAKAYA is a dancer and choreographer from Japan based in New York City. As a dancer, Mayu is a member of rogue wave, Helen Simoneau Danse, Obremski Work with Jesse Obremski, iKADA Dance Company, and sarAika Movement Collective. Additionally, she has worked with Yoshito Sakuraba, Faustine Lavie, and Yuki Ishiguro. Mayu's choreography works have been presented at several festivals in NY, NJ, VA, Seoul, and Japan, often winning top prizes. Mayu's dance roots are based in ballet, but studied at the Tokyo Metropolitan High School of Arts, the dance laboratory at Tsukuba University, and The Ailey school scholarship program. Mayu has enjoyed the values and speed of the creative process and business development in rogue wave. She is proud to be an Asian living in the diverse city of New York, met with many people, and making a career out of dance with "what I love" and "what only I can do".

Rebecca Neish was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia and had been dancing since she was 4. She trained with the Academy of Ballet, Dan and Co. and Joffrey ballet. She graduated from Emory University with a minor in dance and public health. She premiered her own choreographic work at the Fall for Fall Dance Festival and produced other dance works for Atlanta Femme Fest and the Atlanta Science Festival. Now living in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and dancing with rogue wave she aims to use dance as a way to understand her own experience and the experience of others while shaking her tail feathers.

Emmy Wildermuth is a New York City based freelance artist. Currently, Emmy is a member of companies including Kizuna Dance, NewBrese Dance, and rogue wave. Additionally Emmy has presented work in New York City at Arts On Site, TADA! Theater, and Mark Morris Dance Center. Emmy and her artistic partner, Catherine Messina, recently founded the unKEMpT Dance Festival, with a mission to provide performance opportunities for artists, regardless of background or resources. She continues to choreograph, edit, and produce dance films and staged choreographic works that inspire others to view the world through a redefined lens.