Repertorio Español to Celebrate its 58th Anniversary with ¡FIESTA 2026!

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Repertorio Español will celebrate its 58th Anniversary with ¡FIESTA 2026!, a fundraising event supporting its ¡DIGNIDAD! Education Program and honoring arts leader Olga Garay-English.

Held on Tuesday, June 2, the evening brings together artists, civic leaders, and supporters to advance access to Spanish-language theatre and arts education for young people across New York City.

Proceeds benefit ¡DIGNIDAD!, which brings professional theatre into schools with high Latino enrollment, connecting students to the cultural traditions of Latin America, Spain, and the Latinx community. Over the past decade, the program has delivered 39 school residencies across the five boroughs, served 4,500 students through in-school programs, and welcomed more than 90,000 student attendees to the theatre.

Repertorio will honor Olga Garay-English, Co-Director of the National Latinx Theater Initiative (NLTI), for her national leadership in expanding support for Latinx theatre. Her career includes serving as Executive Director of the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and Founding Program Director for the Arts at the Doris Duke Foundation. She is the recipient of numerous international honors, including Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et Lettres.

The celebration will feature a special performance of "Baile Sonoro" by flamenco artist Olga Pericet, followed by dinner and live music.

Event Schedule:

6:00 PM - Cocktail Hour (Sarabeth's)

7:00 PM - Performance & Remarks (Repertorio Español)

8:30 PM - Dinner (Sarabeth's)

9:30 PM - Live Music & Dancing