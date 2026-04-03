Rachel Zatcoff, Heather Makalani And Daniel Assetta to Lead 4 Musical Tenors' Concert Carnegie Hall

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Following their debut at Zankel Hall in May 2024, European vocal ensemble 4 Musical Tenors will return to Carnegie Hall on May 11 at 7:30pm with a special "Best of Broadway" concert featuring three Broadway guest stars: Rachel Zatcoff, Heather Makalani and Daniel Assetta.

The program celebrates the golden age and contemporary hits of musical theatre, featuring iconic songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Aladdin, The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and more, alongside beloved classical crossover repertoire.

Broadway soprano Rachel Zatcoff, known for her performances as Christine in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, will perform a special duet and solo. Heather Makalani, currently appearing in Moulin Rouge! The Musical and previously Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin (Broadway & national tour), joins the evening for the Oscar-, Grammy- and Golden Globe-winning duet "A Whole New World." Daniel Assetta, currently performing on Broadway in the hit musical & Juliet, with credits including Hamilton and West Side Story, rounds out the Broadway guest lineup.