RICHARD III: A TWISTED FAIRY TALE to be Presented at Epiphany Shakespeare Co.

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The Epiphany Shakespeare Co. and the American Theatre of Actors will present the world premiere of Richard III: A Twisted Fairy Tale. This high-octane, campy, and electrifying reimagining of Shakespeare's classic history play will run from April 22-26, 2026, at the historic Cullum Theatre of the American Theatre of Actors Arts Complex.

Once upon a time, the villains won. In the dark kingdom of Disneare, King William has been violently overthrown by a cabal of infamous fairytale icons. Amidst the chaos, the malevolent hunchback Richard III (The Malevolent) plots a bloody path to the throne, betraying his wicked family and battling legendary characters from Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, Peter Pan, Beauty & the Beast, and beyond.

Written and directed by Joshuah Patriarco, this 120-minute epic blends Shakespearean verse with pop-culture nostalgia, featuring breathtaking swordplay, enchanted spells, and a "happily never after" you won't see coming.

The production features a powerhouse ensemble of stage veterans, award winners, and industry heavyweights, including Joshuah Patriarco as Richard III/Malevolent, Samantha Mileski as Lady Anne/Sleeping Beauty, John Rivoli as Lord Hook, Niko Zylik as Prince Peter, Mikelle Terson as Queen Elizabeth/Evil Queen, and Rommell Sermons as Clarence/Prince Philip.

Also featured in the cast are Thomas Annunziatta as Buckingham (“Royal Vizier”), Andrew Austin as Sir Jiminy (“Conscience of the Kingdom”), James Hammill as Ursul (“The Sea Dog”), Shannon Andre as Dutchess of Deville, David Dancyger as Lord Hades, Jett Hernandez as Lord Gasflon, Laura Ruth as Lady Hearts, Edward Gibbons-Brown as King Edward, Antares Jennings as Prince Peter (Swing), and Zorikh Lequidre as Lord Hook (Swing).

Fight Choreography by 2-Time BroadwayWorld Award Winner Erin Hebert. Costumes, Makeup & Special Effects by Samantha Mileski Artwork by John Rivoli.