RETURN OF THE BUFFALO, KRAMER/FAUCI, SAIGON & More Set for St. Ann's Warehouse Fall 2026 Season

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St. Ann's Warehouse has announced its Fall 2026 season, inviting adventurous audiences to an extraordinary world of seismic collisions, dramatic betrayals, and profound transformations.

New Yorkers will witness the dreamlike majesty of life-size buffalo puppets roaming the city; the righteous rage of Larry Kramer and his charged friendship with Anthony Fauci; the outsize passion of two legendary lovers; and the memory, mourning, and perseverance of French-Vietnamese ex-pats in 1956 Saigon and 1996 Paris.

St. Ann's Warehouse Artistic Director Susan Feldman said, “Ecstatic fervor for the shared experience of excellence has returned to New York City with a renewed hunger for live performance, whether it be on the stage or on the courts. We're on a roll at St. Ann's right now. The fall season begins a new cycle of collective joy and stellar brilliance with the return of Daniel Fish, Emma Rice, and Amir Nizar Zuabi, and a hearty welcome to newcomer Caroline Guiela Nguyen. These are artists at the top of their game, fully engaged and joined at the hip of fully awake audiences. It's a thrilling time to be making and bringing theater to St. Ann's.”

St. Ann's Warehouse and The Walk Productions present

Return of the Buffalo: Tatanka Owe Akupi

Created by Amir Nizar Zuabi

in association with KBH Arts / Karen Brooks Hopkins and Theater of War Productions

Bryan Doerries, Creative Director

Adam Shore, Music Director

Ukwanda Puppets, Puppetry Design

Craig Leo, Puppetry Director



Return of the Buffalo: Tatanka Owe Akupi is created by Amir Nizar Zuabi and conceived in partnership with Elders from Lenape and Lakota Tribes, Creative Director Bryan Doerries (Theater of War Productions' Artistic Director), Music Director Adam Shore, Nonesuch Records President David Bither, and Immediate Medium Artistic Director JJ Lind. The Puppetry Design is by Ukwanda Puppets of South Africa, and the Puppetry Director is Craig Leo.

September 19–20



In 2022, St. Ann's Warehouse and The Walk Productions teamed up to walk Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a refugee girl from war-torn Syria, across New York City, where she was welcomed in 50+ events produced in collaboration with artists and cultural and community organizations from all five boroughs. (The New York Times wrote, “Little Amal is the hottest celebrity in New York right now … using the visceral power of puppetry, and of theater at its most disarming, to make us feel.”) St. Ann's now reunites with The Walk Productions, alongside KBH Arts and Theater of War, to present a work of even greater proportions, featuring a breathtaking herd of 50 life-size buffalo puppets gathering in New York City to commemorate America's 250th anniversary, and to acknowledge the complexity of the American story as we contemplate the reforms and repairs necessary to our collective future.

Return of the Buffalo: Tatanka Owe Akupi invites us to join the herd as they roam, graze, and run wild through downtown Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan in one of the largest public art spectacles in the City's history. Inspired by the buffalo's extraordinary return—from near extinction to repopulation—and informed by Indigenous prophecies, Return of the Buffalo ushers in a new period of healing. Prior to the event, St. Ann's will cast and train 150 participants to operate the buffalo. As the herd moves through the streets, dozens of acclaimed artists, civic and community leaders, gospel choirs, dancers, marching bands, and musicians will animate parks, plazas, squares, and historic sites.



Leadership support for Return of the Buffalo: Tatanka Owe Akupi is provided by The Jerome L. Greene Foundation, with additional funding from Alexander Leff and James Armstrong, Stephanie and Tim Ingrassia, Wendy vanden Heuvel / Distracted Globe Foundation, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, Alliance for Downtown New York, H.B. Henson Fund and Cheryl Henson, SHS Foundation, and the DUMBO Business Improvement District.

St. Ann's Warehouse presents

Kramer/Fauci

Conceived and Directed by Daniel Fish

September 27–October 24

Presented in association with OHenry Productions

“God, I hated him … As far as I was concerned, he was the central focus of evil in the world.” —Larry Kramer on Anthony Fauci, in The New Yorker (2002)

“He attacked me, he called me a murderer, he called me an incompetent idiot, I mean publicly … It turned out I loved the guy, and I think he loved me back.” —Anthony Fauci on Larry Kramer, PBS (2020)

Internationally acclaimed director Daniel Fish (Oklahoma!) turns his eye to one of the most combustible conversations of the AIDS crisis: the 1993 televised clash between Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading AIDS researcher, and playwright-activist Larry Kramer. A confrontation charged with rage, urgency, and unexpected intimacy, it crystallized a turning point in the fight for care, treatment, and recognition. Fish dramatizes their exchange as both history and provocation, a searing reminder of how art, activism, and public health collide on the most human terms. With Tony Award winner Will Brill (Stereophonic) as Fauci and Drama Desk Award winner Thomas Jay Ryan as Kramer (Henry Fool), plus Greig Sargeant as the moderator and Jenny Seastone playing a number of people calling in from around the country.

Kramer/Fauci is based on a C-SPAN interview produced by National Cable Satellite Corporation, d/b/a C-SPAN, originally recorded on November 30, 1993. Used by permission.



Larry Kramer text by permission of the Estate of Larry Kramer.

St. Ann's Warehouse presents

The Original Kneehigh/Emma Rice Company production of

Tristan & Yseult

Adapted and Directed by Emma Rice

Nov 1–22

Emma Rice and her company return to St. Ann's Warehouse with their beloved Tristan & Yseult. Bursting with glorious live music (and a hint of Wagner), irreverent humor, and Rice's singular theatrical magic, this wildly entertaining production transports audiences from laughter to heartbreak and back again.

When Cornwall's King Mark sends Tristan into battle to collect Yseult, his Irish bride-to-be, the two fall madly in love, setting off a chain of events both tragic and heroic. In Rice's world, the Cornish court looks more like a scene from Reservoir Dogs than one from Poldark. Set in “The Club of the Unloved,” Tristan and Yseult's intoxicating love story alights in hilarious hijinks and low-fi aerial acrobatics. A live band performs new and found music that will have the audiences clapping and dancing through their tears.

A landmark production with over 20 years of amazing reviews that has inspired generations of theater-makers, Tristan & Yseult remains as exhilarating and joyfully unpredictable as ever. When the show first came to St. Ann's Warehouse in 2014, Ben Brantley proclaimed it an “ecstasy-drunk…ever-surprising adaptation” in his New York Times Critic's Pick review. A five-star review in The Guardian raved, "If this show doesn't make you fall in love with theatre, there's no potion on Earth that can help you.”

Saigon

U.S. Premiere

Written and Directed by Caroline Guiela Nguyen

December 3–20

In a bustling restaurant in both 1950s Vietnam and 1990s France, strangers gather to eat, drink, sing, argue, remember, and mourn. Across decades and continents, lives intersect as people reckon with exile, longing, and the lasting impact of history.

Created by acclaimed director Caroline Guiela Nguyen of The National Theatre of Strasbourg, Saigon is an epic and deeply personal portrait of migration, memory, and belonging. As characters search for lost homes, lost loves, and lost versions of themselves, ordinary encounters unfold into a sweeping story of resilience and connection.

By turns intimate and expansive, joyful and heartbreaking, Saigon is a richly theatrical experience that celebrates the lives shaped by movement across borders and generations.

Saigon at St. Ann's Warehouse continues a breakthrough moment for Nguyen, “one of France's most original theatermakers” (The New York Times), following her celebrated U.S. debut last fall with Lacrima at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Tickets

Member presale begins June 23 at 3pm EST, with tickets going on sale to the general public on June 29 at 11am EST. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at stannswarehouse.org.

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