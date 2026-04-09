Photos: THE IGUANA BECOMES MARCO Completes World Premiere Run at La MaMa

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Booth McGowan’s new play, The Iguana Becomes Marco finished its world premiere sold-out run at La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club on April 5. The limited run was directed by McGowan. Check out photos from the show below!

The Iguana Becomes Marco charts the psychological and physical unraveling of Marco, a recent college graduate whose encounter with a mysterious Iguana during a friends’ trip to his uncle and aunt’s house in Florida sets off a spiraling transformation. As a gristled Chief Detective attempts to crack the case, with questionable assistance from his inept subordinate Maximilian, the lines between human and animal, self and other, begin to blur.

At once unsettling and darkly comic, the play explores ego, addiction, sexuality, gender, violence, and youth. It plunges audiences into a hallucinatory landscape where identity sheds its skin and something primal takes hold.

Domenick Danza of More than the Play said, “The Iguana Becomes Marco is a wild, psychological journey, filled with unexpected twists, turns, and fascinating characters. Writer/Director Booth McGowan is fully in control of every bizarre occurrence. He grounds each moment in realistic images, then turns them on their head to keep the audience engaged and thinking.”

The cast featured Bobby Cole, Lucinda Dunham, Jason Hoover, Booth McGowan, Marco Quesada, and Luke Wisniewski.

The creative/production team includes Forest Entsminger (set), Bryce Harnick (lighting), Maddie Rubin-Charlesworth (costumes, props, graphic design), Jessie Wayburn (Iguana costume), Lars Fisk and Georges Mefleh (music), Avni Kumra (video art), and Valentina Zazzali (stage management). Produced by Booth McGowan and Lisa Long Adler.

Photos by Stepan Liubimov.



Luke Wisniewski, Marco Quesada

Marco Quesada

Luke Wisniewski, Marco Quesada

Bobby Cole, Luke Wisniewski

Georges Mefleh

Booth McGowan

Booth McGowan, Bobby Cole, Marco Quesada

Luke Wisniewski, Bobby Cole

Bobby Cole

Jason Hoover

Jason Hoover, Marco Quesada

Luci Dunham

Marco Quesada, Luci Dunham

Luke Wisniewski, Bobby Cole

Bobby Cole, Booth McGowan

Booth McGowan, Bobby Cole

Booth McGowan

Luke Wisniewski

Marco Quesada