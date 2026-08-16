Photos: THE BATHROOM ATTENDANT to Begin Performances at 124 Bank Street Theater
Andrew Block directs a cast led by Kate Miller, Evan Klein, Dan Patrick Brady, Jon Krupp and Mari Blake.
SparkPlug Productions (Clown Bar 2, Fat Cat Killers) presents the World Premiere of THE BATHROOM ATTENDANT, a dark comic thriller by Tom Kelly. Directed by Ovation and L.A. Drama Critics Circle winner Andrew Block, performances run through August 30, Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 3pm at 124 Bank Street Theater (124 Bank Street New York, NY, 10014). Tickets are $35 at sparkplugproductions.com.
THE BATHROOM ATTENDANT is set in a ramshackle apartment on the outskirts of Vegas. Here, an ex-prize fighter and his neighbor, a former adult film star, are visited by a young man with a secret and an offer they can't refuse. Booze, betrayal and blackmail ignite an explosive night that will change their lives forever.
THE BATHROOM ATTENDANT stars Dan Patrick Brady (Off Broadway: The Lover, Eden, Women and Football), Kate Miller (Broadway: Moon Over Buffalo with Carol Burnett & Amadeus with Michael Sheen; Film: Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7; TV: Blue Bloods), Evan Klein (TV: The Pitt Season 2 on HBO MAX), Jon Krupp (US v Gupta and Milk with New Georges, Lisa D'Amour's 16 Spells to Charm the Beast with Clubbed Thumb), and Mari Blake (Off Broadway: The Cry of the Butterfly, Cassandra, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance). The production team includes Winnie Chiang (Stage Manager), Scott Fetterman (Production Designer), Tony Lepore (Sound & Lighting Design), and Angelina Cerami (Assistant Director).
Kate Miller. Photo by Scott Fetterman.
Evan Klein, Kate Miller, Jon Krupp, Dan Patrick Brady. Photo by Scott Fetterman.
Evan Klein, Dan Patrick Brady. Photo by Scott Fetterman.
Kate Miller, Dan Patrick Brady. Photo by Scott Fetterman.
Kate Miller, Evan Klein, Dan Patrick Brady. Photo by Scott Fetterman.
Mari Blake. Photo by Scott Fetterman.
Dan Patrick Brady, Kate Miller, Evan Klein. Photo by Scott Fetterman.
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