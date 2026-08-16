Photos: THE BATHROOM ATTENDANT to Begin Performances at 124 Bank Street Theater

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SparkPlug Productions (Clown Bar 2, Fat Cat Killers) presents the World Premiere of THE BATHROOM ATTENDANT, a dark comic thriller by Tom Kelly. Directed by Ovation and L.A. Drama Critics Circle winner Andrew Block, performances run through August 30, Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 3pm at 124 Bank Street Theater (124 Bank Street New York, NY, 10014). Tickets are $35 at sparkplugproductions.com.

THE BATHROOM ATTENDANT is set in a ramshackle apartment on the outskirts of Vegas. Here, an ex-prize fighter and his neighbor, a former adult film star, are visited by a young man with a secret and an offer they can't refuse. Booze, betrayal and blackmail ignite an explosive night that will change their lives forever.

THE BATHROOM ATTENDANT stars Dan Patrick Brady (Off Broadway: The Lover, Eden, Women and Football), Kate Miller (Broadway: Moon Over Buffalo with Carol Burnett & Amadeus with Michael Sheen; Film: Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7; TV: Blue Bloods), Evan Klein (TV: The Pitt Season 2 on HBO MAX), Jon Krupp (US v Gupta and Milk with New Georges, Lisa D'Amour's 16 Spells to Charm the Beast with Clubbed Thumb), and Mari Blake (Off Broadway: The Cry of the Butterfly, Cassandra, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance). The production team includes Winnie Chiang (Stage Manager), Scott Fetterman (Production Designer), Tony Lepore (Sound & Lighting Design), and Angelina Cerami (Assistant Director).

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