Photos: Springboard to Design Wraps 2026 Summer Program

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The Springboard to Design (SB2D) Summer Program, the tuition-free theatre design mentorship and education program for students from underrepresented communities, concluded its record-breaking 2026 program after attracting more than 4,500 applicants from 70 countries and territories — the largest response in the initiative's history. During the week-long intensive, students collaborated, created, and learned alongside many of Broadway's most accomplished designers. See photos!

Founded by by Design Action and led by Tony Award-winning artists Clint Ramos and David Zinn, the immersive weeklong program brought together aspiring theatre designers for access to Broadway artists, professional mentors, and behind-the-scenes experiences that introduced students to careers across scenic, costume, lighting, projection, sound, props, wigs, and production design.

Hosted at the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center in New York City, the 2026 program combined hands-on workshops with career development, professional mentorship, and exclusive Broadway experiences. Theatre designers are essential storytellers who build worlds and create work that brings performances to life.

Throughout the week, students built scenic model boxes with Tony Award-winner Donyale Werle; explored projection, lighting, props, sound, costume, and wig design through workshops led by acclaimed industry professionals; learned career advocacy and professional development from leaders across the theatre industry; and participated in conversations with the creative team behind the acclaimed CATS: The Jellicle Ball.

Students also gained behind-the-scenes access through a costume shop visit at Tricorne, a professional wig shop demonstration, and a backstage tour of Ragtime. Their Broadway experiences included attending performances of Ragtime, Stranger Things, CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Spelling Bee, The Lost Boys, and A Walk on the Moon. Applications are now open through March 31, 2027. For eligibility requirements and application information, visit Springboard2Design.untap.us.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes

Springboard to Design Summer Program

Springboard to Design Summer Program

Springboard to Design Summer Program

Springboard to Design Summer Program

Springboard to Design Summer Program

Springboard to Design Summer Program

Springboard to Design Summer Program

Springboard to Design Summer Program

Springboard to Design Summer Program

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