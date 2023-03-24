Photos: See Jordan Donica, Emilie Kouatchou & More at Young People's Chorus of New York City's Benefit Concert

On Monday, March 13, Young People's Chorus on New York City held its annual gala benefit concert & dinner at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in NYC.

See photos below!

The evening included a concert featuring the diverse voices of 500 talented young choristers from all five of NYC's boroughs coming together to sing repertoire that spanned Classical to Broadway. Actor Jordan Donica, who will star as Sir Lancelot in the Lincoln Center Theater production of Camelot opening April 14, and actress Emilie Kouatchou, who is currently earning rave reviews as Christine in the Broadway production of Phantom of the Opera, performed with the choristers, as well. Other notable attendees included Francisco J. and Elizabeth Núñez, Adam Chinn, Deborah McManus, Michael Fraccaro and more.

The funds raised at the gala support important year round YPC initiatives such as its award winning Performance Choruses, School Choruses Program, Community Choruses, and its College Bound programs which provides academic and college application support, internships, funding for college scholarships and more.