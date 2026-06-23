Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new photos have been released from the opening night of National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO)'s HENRY VI: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS. Performances will continue through July 19. Check out the photos below!

The cast of HENRY VI includes Tommy Bo (John Talbot), Rajesh Bose (York), Kimiye Corwin (Somerset), Myka Cue (Joan), John D. Haggerty (Talbot), Ðavid Lee Huỳnh (Charles, the Dauphin), Anna Ishida (Warwick), Paul Juhn (Suffolk), Mia Katigbak (Gloucester), Teresa Avia Lim (Margaret), Orville Mendoza (Jack Cade), Jon Norman Schneider (Henry VI), David Shih (Edward of York), Julyana Soelistyo (Richard), Sue Jin Song (Bedford), and James Yaegashi (Winchester). Casting is by tbd casting co.

Stephen Brown-Fried is the Director/Adaptor. HENRY VI features scenic design by dots; costume design by threeASFOUR; lighting design by Mextly Couzin; sound design by Kate Marvin; and prop management by Thomas Jenkeleit. Rakesh Palisetty is the associate director, Victoria Whooper is the production stage manager, and Genevieve Ortiz is the assistant stage manager.

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...