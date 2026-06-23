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Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater

Performances will continue through July 19.

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All new photos have been released from the opening night of National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO)'s HENRY VI: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS. Performances will continue through July 19. Check out the photos below!

The cast of HENRY VI includes Tommy Bo (John Talbot), Rajesh Bose (York), Kimiye Corwin (Somerset), Myka Cue (Joan), John D. Haggerty (Talbot), Ðavid Lee Huỳnh (Charles, the Dauphin), Anna Ishida (Warwick), Paul Juhn (Suffolk), Mia Katigbak (Gloucester), Teresa Avia Lim (Margaret), Orville Mendoza (Jack Cade), Jon Norman Schneider (Henry VI), David Shih (Edward of York), Julyana Soelistyo (Richard), Sue Jin Song (Bedford), and James Yaegashi (Winchester). Casting is by tbd casting co.

Stephen Brown-Fried is the Director/Adaptor. HENRY VI features scenic design by dots; costume design by threeASFOUR; lighting design by Mextly Couzin; sound design by Kate Marvin; and prop management by Thomas Jenkeleit. Rakesh Palisetty is the associate director, Victoria Whooper is the production stage manager, and Genevieve Ortiz is the assistant stage manager.

Photo Credit: HanJie Chow.

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Tommy Bo and Đavid Lee Huỳnh

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Tommy Bo

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Mia Katigbak

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


David Shih

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Saheem Ali and cast

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Saheem Ali and Mia Katigbak

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Cast members

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Lisa Sanave Dring

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Deborah Craig and Jose Llana

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Angela Donhauser and Gabriel Asfour

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Tamika Lawrence and Myka Cue

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Cast

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Company

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Mia Katigbak

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


John D. Haggerty

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Stephen Brown-Fried, Mia Katigbak, Jeremy Adams

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Myka Cue

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Julyana Soelistyo

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Orville Mendoza

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Anna Ishida

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Kimiye Corwin

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Sue Jin Song

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Teresa Avia Lim

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Jon Norman Schneider

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Rajesh Bose

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Paul Juhn

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


James Yaegashi

Photos: NAATCO's HENRY IV: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS Opens at the Public Theater Image


Đavid Lee Huỳnh







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