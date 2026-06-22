Photos: Lauren 'Lolo' Pritchard Joins MUSIC CITY Off-Broadway

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Music City has released new production photos featuring actress and recording artist Lauren “Lolo” Pritchard (Broadway: original cast of Spring Awakening). Pritchard joined the cast in the role of “23” on Friday, June 19, just ahead of opening night on Wednesday, June 24, replacing cast member Casey Shuler who has taken a leave of absence from the production due to a personal matter. Music City is currently playing at St. Luke’s Theatre.

The show features original and existing songs by multi-platinum songwriter J.T. Harding, including showstoppers “Smile,” “Sangria,” and “Somewhere In My Car,” written for such artists as Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Uncle Kracker, Dierks Bently, and Florida Georgia Line, an original book by playwright Peter Zinn (Rumspringa, Somewhere With You), and is directed by BEDLAM’s artistic director Eric Tucker.

The cast of Music City features Drew Bastian as Newt, Jonathan Judge-Russo as Drew, Julianne B. Merrill as Wyn, Lauren "Lolo" Pritchard as ‘23,’ Leenya Rideout as Tammy/Leeanne, Andrew Rothenberg as Bakerman/Stucky Stiles, and Stephen Michael Spencer as T.J. Understudies are Grace Bernardo, Danny Hayward an

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel

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