Photos: Inside Rehearsal For FOXES at 59E59

Performance begin on June 7, 2023, ahead of opening on June 13 for a run through July 1, 2023.

Jun. 08, 2023

Foxes, a multi-award winning production by Dexter Flanders and directed by James Hillier, begins previews in 59E59’s Theater A on June 7, 2023, and opens June 13 for a run through July 1, 2023. Check out all new photos from rehearsal below!

If one kiss had the power to destroy everything, would you risk it? 


Foxes follows Daniel, a young black man trying to keep up with his life in London’s Caribbean community while balancing his own goals with his family’s expectations. When his relationship with best friend Leon brings an unexpected change it creates turmoil, bringing a taboo into his family home that has the power to tear the closest and most loving relationships apart.

A deeply moving and complex story of family, community, and sexual identity, Foxes tackles the Black gay experience with tenderness and beautiful depth.

The cast of Foxes will include Tosin Alabi (Queens of Sheba), Raphel Famotibe (“Sex Education”), Bayo Gbadamosi (“The Great”), Suzette Llewellyn (The Fellowship) and Nemide May (Interruptions).

Foxes will feature set design by Erin Guan, lighting and video design by Will Monks, and sound design by Josh Anio Grigg. Esme Cooper serves as Fight Director, with Robbie Taylor Hunt as Intimacy Director and Gerrard Martin as Movement Director. Casting is by Nadine Rennie, CDG. Veronica Aglow is the Production Stage Manager.

Foxes received critical acclaim when the play first premiered at London's Theatre503 in 2021 and for its subsequent transfer to Seven Dials Playhouse in 2022 in London's West End. The show is a Black British Theatre Award and Offie Award winner along with receiving four Offie Award nominations, including one for Best Production.

Photo Credit: adeWarnerPhoto UK

