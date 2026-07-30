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Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SAVIORS Off-Broadway

See photos of Crystal Finn, Ivan Howe, Julius Rinzel, Stanley Simons and more on the red carpet.

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You can now get a first look inside opening night of the world premiere of The Saviors at Atlantic Theater Company. The Saviors is written by Bubba Weiler and directed by Jack Serio. The production was extended and will now play through Saturday, August 15 only at the Linda Gross Theater. Read the reviews!

The cast of The Saviors features Crystal FinnIvan Howe, Julius Rinzel, and Stanley Simons. The Saviors features sets by David Zinn, costumes by Avery Reed, lights by Stacey Derosier, sound by Leah Gelpe, and casting by The Telsey Office: Will Cantler, CSA. Ashley-Rose Galligan serves as the Production Stage Manager.

When a lost young man takes shelter in their church, two altar boys desperately cling to each other as their changing faiths, lives, and bodies threaten to tear them apart.

Photo Credit: Steven Speliotis & Reiko Yoo Yanagi

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