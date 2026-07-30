Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SAVIORS Off-Broadway
See photos of Crystal Finn, Ivan Howe, Julius Rinzel, Stanley Simons and more on the red carpet.
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You can now get a first look inside opening night of the world premiere of The Saviors at Atlantic Theater Company. The Saviors is written by Bubba Weiler and directed by Jack Serio. The production was extended and will now play through Saturday, August 15 only at the Linda Gross Theater. Read the reviews!
The cast of The Saviors features Crystal Finn, Ivan Howe, Julius Rinzel, and Stanley Simons. The Saviors features sets by David Zinn, costumes by Avery Reed, lights by Stacey Derosier, sound by Leah Gelpe, and casting by The Telsey Office: Will Cantler, CSA. Ashley-Rose Galligan serves as the Production Stage Manager.
When a lost young man takes shelter in their church, two altar boys desperately cling to each other as their changing faiths, lives, and bodies threaten to tear them apart.
Photo Credit: Steven Speliotis & Reiko Yoo Yanagi
Hayleigh Hart Franklin, Rebecca Jimenez, Eliana Theologides Rodriguez, Serenity Mariana, Tess Hezlep, and Miranda Cornell
Eliana Theologides Rodriguez & Miranda Cornell
Jack Serio, Crystal Finn, Ivan Howe, Julius Rinzel, Stanley Simons & Bubba Weiler
Crystal Finn & Miriam Silverman
Naama Greenfield-Simpson & Pete Simpson
Ryan Spahn, Miriam Silverman, Marchánt Davis
Will Dagger & guest
Stanley Simons, Julius Rinzel, Ivan Howe & Crystal Finn
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